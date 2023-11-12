Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 November, 2023, 7:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

TIKA donates bus to mobile medical clinic

Published : Sunday, 12 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Business Desk

TIKA donates bus to mobile medical clinic

TIKA donates bus to mobile medical clinic

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) recently donated a bus to Amader Somoyer Pratiddhani Foundation to launch its second mobile medical clinic Healthcare on Wheels.

The bus was handed at an event in which T�rkiye Ambassador Ramis Sen attended as the chief guest. Vice President of TIKA Umit Naci YORULMAZ, Heru Hartanto Subolo, Ambassador, Republic of Indonesia, Sanjida Bhuiyan Haque Founder President, Brig. General Manzur Qader, Advisor and Habibul Haque, Vice president of Amader Somoyer Pratiddhani Foundation, were also present, says a press release.

Healthcare on Wheels has been initiated by Amader Somoyer Pratiddhani Foundation to offer free medical consultation, conduct clinical tests and supply free medicines to people who are living in the slum area, street vendors and remote areas of Bangladesh.

TIKA handed over the bus which aims to extend healthcare facilities free of cost to the needy at their doorstep. The van/transport will be deployed in each area as per the Bangladesh Medical Guidelines.

Along with consultation space, the facilities in the transport include consulting room, a well-equipped lab with diagnostic facilities, medicine dispensation, areas to provide diagnostic care of blood, glucose, pregnancy testing and so on.

The van/transport is also equipped to create awareness programmes for child health, geriatric and communicable diseases and to educate society on various lifestyle changes that impact their health.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Ashar Alo with peers to empower transgender, sex workers
US Treasury says working on 'healthy relations with China
Jin Air keen to operate flights between BD and S Korea
BD Joins '50-in-5' Campaign as a First-Mover Country
Banks donate blankets to PM's relief fund for poor
Prime Bank, banking partner of Bongo for Shark Tank
Apple agrees to $25m settlement with US over hiring of immigrants
British economy stalls in third quarter


Latest News
It could have been different if we had scored 340/350: Shanto
Middle East leaders slam Israel at Saudi-hosted summit on Gaza
England defeat Pakistan by 93 runs
Chinese envoy's remark on polls doesn't reflect people's aspirations: BNP
EU team due in Dhaka Sunday to review progress in labour sector
Three buses torched in city within 40 minutes
Two passenger buses set on fire in Dhaka ahead of BNP's blockade
Instability grows if a govt clings to power for long time: GM Quader
Ctg-Cox's Bazar rail line exceeds expectations: Hasan
Passenger bus set ablaze in Dhaka ahead of blockade
Most Read News
Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka train to run from December
Jagannath University VC Imdadul Haque passes away
Second ‘Healthcare on Wheels’ by Amader SomoyerPratiddhani Foundation launched
Workers' unrest: 123 factories vandalised, 88 arrested
Workers' unrest: 11 factories closed 'indefinitely in Ashulia
Macron calls on Israel to stop bombing Gaza civilians
240 govt officials promoted to deputy secretary
Twin sisters drown in Sitakunda pond
PM opens Ctg-Cox's Bazar rail line
Three Bangladesh tourists killed in Kashmir houseboat blaze
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft