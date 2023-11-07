PM to open some mega projects including rail line, power plant in Cox's Bazar on Nov 11

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 6: The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate several mega projects in Cox's Bazar on November 11.After inauguration the projects, Prime Minister will hold a public meeting in Moheshkhali on that day.The projects include Tk 35,000 crore Super Critical Coal Fired Power Plant and Tk 18,000 crore Dohazari-Cox's Bazar Rail Line. She will also lay the foundation stone for a Tk 17,000 crore Matarbari Deep Sea Port. Another Tk 60,000 crore development project will also be inaugurated, and the foundation stone will be laid at Matarbari in Moheshkhali on the day.The remarkable aspect is that a power plant worth Tk 35,000 crore has been constructed right next to the sea, with new land created by reclaiming soil from the sea. Trial production at this 1,320-megawatt power plant commenced last month, and after its official inauguration by Prime Minister it will be connected to the national grid at full capacity. This coal-based power plant was developed in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).According to Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) sources, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Matarbari Port Channel that was handed over by the Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited. Then she will lay the foundation stone of the Matarbari Deep Sea Port.The facilities including the Channel and the jetty developed for Matarbari Coal Fired Power Plant have been formally handed over to Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) on September last. With the handing over the facilities, the CPA has attained the power of use, maintenance and authority of control.The CPA will now realise the port dues, berth hire charge, piloting, tug charge, berthing, unberthing, and other charges from the ships moved in the channel.The CPGCBL had constructed the jetty 350m wide, 18m deep along with 14km long channel or inlet for handling of their machineries for construction of Super Critical Power Plant. The CPA provides all assistance including berthing of ships at the jetty of the power plant. Coal is then unloaded from the ship through a conveyor belt using state-of-the-art technology. Coal discharging from a mother vessel usually takes at least four days.According to the Chattogram Port, 130 ships have arrived at Matarbari jetty so far with cargo and coal for the coal power plant. The income of the port by loading and unloading ships is increasing day by day.The construction of the jetty started in August 2015 to bring the machinery of the power plant. Two jetties, 350m wide, 18m deep along with 14km long channel or inlet were constructed. A breakwater has been constructed which is 2,150m long on the northern side and 670m long on the southern side of the channel.The Matarbari Deep Sea Port Development Project is being implemented with the financing of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).At the port, mother vessels with more than 16-metre draft will be able to berth. Currently at the Chattogram Port jetties, the vessels with 10 metre draft can take berth. The container vessel with only 2800 TEUs of container can berth at the CPA jetties. At the deep-sea port, the vessels carrying more than 8000 TEUs of container will be able to berth. Already the construction of a 14.3km long, 350m wide and 18.5m deep channel for the port is completed.Meanwhile, the appoinment of contractors for construction of Matarbari Deep sea port has already been completed.CPA sources said, in the first phase of the construction works, the cost has been estimated over taka 18000 crores in two parts.Nearly taka 9000 crore has been estimated for the CPA part of the development works while additional taka 9000 crore has been estimated for the Roads and Highways (RHD) component of the Matarbari Port development Project.The first phase of the deep-sea port at Matarbari is expected to be completed by the middle of 2026 having one multipurpose and one container terminal.