Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 November, 2023, 4:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 7 killed in Ctg road mishap      
Home Back Page

PM to open some mega projects including rail line, power plant in Cox's Bazar on Nov 11

She will also lay foundation of Matarbari Deep Sea Port

Published : Tuesday, 7 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 6: The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate several mega projects in Cox's Bazar on November 11.

After inauguration the projects, Prime Minister will hold a public meeting in Moheshkhali on that day.
 
The projects include Tk 35,000 crore Super Critical Coal Fired Power Plant and Tk 18,000 crore Dohazari-Cox's Bazar Rail Line.  She will also lay the foundation stone for a Tk 17,000 crore Matarbari Deep Sea Port. Another Tk 60,000 crore development project will also be inaugurated, and the foundation stone will be laid at Matarbari in Moheshkhali on the day.

The remarkable aspect is that a power plant worth Tk 35,000 crore has been constructed right next to the sea, with new land created by reclaiming soil from the sea. Trial production at this 1,320-megawatt power plant commenced last month, and after its official inauguration by Prime Minister it will be connected to the national grid at full capacity. This coal-based power plant was developed in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

According to Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) sources, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Matarbari Port Channel that was handed over by the Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited. Then she will lay the foundation stone of the Matarbari Deep Sea Port.

The facilities including the Channel and the jetty developed for Matarbari Coal Fired Power Plant have been formally handed over to Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) on September last. With the handing over the facilities, the CPA has attained the power of use, maintenance and authority of control.

The CPA will now realise the port dues, berth hire charge, piloting, tug charge, berthing, unberthing, and other charges from the ships moved in the channel.

The CPGCBL had constructed the jetty 350m wide, 18m deep along with 14km long channel or inlet for handling of their machineries for construction of Super Critical Power Plant. The CPA provides all assistance including berthing of ships at the jetty of the power plant. Coal is then unloaded from the ship through a conveyor belt using state-of-the-art technology. Coal discharging from a mother vessel usually takes at least four days.

According to the Chattogram Port, 130 ships have arrived at Matarbari jetty so far with cargo and coal for the coal power plant. The income of the port by loading and unloading ships is increasing day by day.

The construction of the jetty started in August 2015 to bring the machinery of the power plant. Two jetties, 350m wide, 18m deep along with 14km long channel or inlet were constructed. A breakwater has been constructed which is 2,150m long on the northern side and 670m long on the southern side of the channel.

The Matarbari Deep Sea Port Development Project is being implemented with the financing of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

At the port,   mother vessels with more than 16-metre draft will be able to berth. Currently at the Chattogram Port jetties, the vessels with 10 metre draft can take berth. The container vessel with only 2800 TEUs of container can berth at the CPA jetties. At the deep-sea port, the vessels carrying more than 8000 TEUs of container will be able to berth. Already the construction of a 14.3km long, 350m wide and 18.5m deep channel for the port is completed.

Meanwhile, the appoinment of contractors for construction of Matarbari Deep sea port has already been completed.

CPA sources said, in the first phase of the construction works, the cost has been estimated over taka 18000 crores in two parts.

Nearly taka 9000 crore has been estimated for the CPA part of the development works while additional taka 9000 crore has been estimated for the Roads and Highways (RHD) component of the Matarbari Port development Project.

The first phase of the deep-sea port at Matarbari is expected to be completed by the middle of 2026 having one multipurpose and one container terminal.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


9 die, 1,794 more hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs
Food inflation rises further
Israel steps up Gaza strikes, pressure grows over civilian casualties
Opposition's presence on streets amid crackdowns puzzles govt: Rizvi
EC to train top officials for next nat'l election in second phase
PM expected to begin election campaign from Sylhet: Quader
HC wants to know whereabouts of BNP leader Habibur
Army Chief calls for preparedness to face challenges


Latest News
Jews occupy New York’s Statue of Liberty demanding Gaza ceasefire
Two cousins drown in B'baria
Shakib ruled out of World Cup due to injury
Owners propose Tk 12,500 minimum wage for RMG workers
Inaugural train leaves Ctg for Cox's Bazar
Beware of fake profiles, says US Embassy in Dhaka
'Sheikh Hasina is poor-friendly PM'
Prime suspect in police constable murder arrested
Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat
Israel to take 'overall security responsibility' of Gaza after war: Netanyahu
Most Read News
Ashulia Daffodil University to remain closed til Nov 16 following unrest
Pvt car set on fire in Nilkhet
Cancellation of Jamaat's registration: Appeal hearing on Nov 12
Bus set on fire in Khilkhet
Another two buses set ablaze in Dhaka, N’ganj
Govt okays $1.3 billion joint venture with Denmark for 500mw wind power project
PM to inaugurate Matarbari deep seaport channel Nov 11
Shamsuzzaman Dudu 'picked up by DB', claims BNP
Tigers win easy game making it difficult against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh acutely needs ‘loss and damage fund’ for climate change
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft