Tiger Cement launches new product line

Tiger cement is coming to the market in a new packaging with the slogan 'Strong and Durability Bond'.The new product line has been launched with the new brand name "Tiger Concrete Products" with eco-friendly concrete products, and ready mix products.The announcement was made on behalf of Western Engineering Group, the manufacturer of Tiger Cement, through a grand program titled 'Brand Renovation and Partner's Meet' at the Army Golf Club, golf garden on Saturday, says a press release.Also, Western Engineering Group Chairman: Nargis Ahmed, Group Managing Director: Bashir Ahmed, Director: Samaun Ahmed Moushumi, the Board of Directors and top officials of the organisation and Md Monowar Hossain were present at the event.