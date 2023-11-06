Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 November, 2023, 5:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pragati Life Ins, Instasure to develop new insurance products

Published : Monday, 6 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business Desk

Pragati Life Insurance Limited has signed the first agreement under the Insurance Regulatory Sandbox in the country's life insurance industry.
 
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was officially signed with Instasure Limited, a leading insurance company recently, says a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of Pragati Life Insurance Limited Md Jalalul Azim and Managing Director of Instasure Limited Engr Rafel Kabir, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Under this MoU, Pragati Life Insurance and Instasure Limited will work together to develop and market new insurance products using innovative approaches through technologies. This will help to make insurance more accessible and affordable for everyone.

Additional Managing Director Chandra Shekhar Das, FCA and Head of ADC Sajadul Haque of Pragati Life Insurance, and senior officials of both organisations were also present at the ceremony.

Managing Director and CEO of Pragati Life Insurance Md Jalalul Azim said, "We are excited to be the first life insurance company in Bangladesh to partner with an insurtech company under the InsurTech Regulatory Sandbox.

"This partnership will allow us to leverage Instasure's expertise in technology to develop new and innovative insurance products for customers.

We believe that this will help us to achieve our mission of making insurance more accessible and affordable for everyone in Bangladesh," he added.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Rebate for GPStar clients at La Vista Rooftop Restaurant
Huawei hosts solar power installer workshop
Adani Enterprises posts 43pc rise in EBIDTA in H1 FY24
BEPZA protests news on flexibility
Walton boosts TV exports to Denmark, Ireland
UCB signs MoU with CPDL
IBBL holds board meeting
Mercantile Bank holds anti-money laundering training virtually


Latest News
Jubo League man hacked to death in N'ganj
Biden trails Trump in key states ahead of 2024 election: poll
UP chairman's wife found hanging in Patuakhali
AL candidate Pinku wins Lakshmipur-3 by-polls
AL's candidate wins Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls after 50 years
Gold price hits record high in history of country
Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka amid pollution concerns in Delhi
PM offers ziarat at Rawza Mubarak of Prophet (SM)
RAB arrests 40 over political violence
India stun South Africa with huge 243-run victory
Most Read News
Bus set ablaze in Banasree, driver's condition critical
2nd round blockade: 12 buses set on fire in 12 hrs
Two-day non-stop blockade begins
What are market power and syndicate in our country?
BNP leader Prince on three-day remand
Four buses set on fire at Bangla Motor, Mirpur and Banasree
A pioneer in climate movement gone, but not forgotten
PM off to Saudi Arabia
By-polls to Brahmanbaria-2, Laxmipur-3 constituencies to be held Sunday
Parked bus torched in Narayanganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft