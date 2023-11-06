Video
Monday, 6 November, 2023, 5:46 AM
Home Business

RAKUB managers asked to perform duties with honesty

Published : Monday, 6 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

RAJSHAHI, Nov 5: Utmost emphasis should be given on attaining all business targets of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) in the current fiscal so that it can uphold the pace of earning profit.

Aim of the present government is to build a skilled, strengthened and inclusive financial management system in the country. Besides, the government is committed to reaching the banking services to the peoples' doorsteps.

RAKUB management came up with the observations while addressing a daylong business review meeting with branch managers, second officers and field officers of Rajshahi zone at a community centre on Saturday.

RAKUB Chairman Roisul Alam Mondal and Managing Director Niranjan Chandra Debnath addressed the meeting as chief and special guests respectively with General Manager Atikul Islam in the chair.

Deputy Managing Director Abdur Rahim, General Managers Maksuda Nasrin and Shawkat Shahidul Islam and Deputy General Managers Sheikh Rezaul Islam and Mukhlesur Rahman also spoke.

RAKUB has been operating its banking activities as the largest development partner in all 16 northwest districts of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions targeting its agricultural sector and all its sub-sectors.

Roisul Alam Mondal urged the branch managers to perform duties with utmost sincerity and honesty to speed up the ongoing farmers-level lending activities. There is no alternative to work with sincerity and honesty for sustainable development of the bank.

In his remarks, Niranjan Chandra Debnath said they have already launched the system of opening accounts from home through e-KYC, QR code based checkless transactions and the iOS version of RAKUB e-banking mobile app aimed at bringing dynamism into its banking services.

 With this breakthrough, clients of the bank are being able to open accounts from home side by side with money transactions without check.    �BSS




