Bangabandhu Tunnel: Tk 7.1 lakh toll collected on 2nd day

The authorities collected Tk 7.1 lakh as toll on the second day as some 3200 vehicles went through the tunnel under the Karnaphuli River till 6 pm on Monday.Belayet Hossain, director of Bangabandhu Tunnel, (toll division), said some 3205 vehicles went through the Bangabandhu tunnel from 6 am to 6 pm on Monday and during this period, Tk 7.1 lakh was collected as toll.Earlier, on Sunday, the tunnel authorities collected Tk 12,13,300 as toll as 5,429 vehicles used the tunnel on the first day of opening.The tunnel opened for vehicular movement at 6 am on Sunday. Traffic movement remained low due to the ongoing countrywide hartal called by the opposition parties on Sunday.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the country's first underwater tunnel on Saturday. As many as 14 boxes have been set up at Anwara end to collect the toll.