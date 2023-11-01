Stop coaching frauds

Dear Sir
Tuition fraud is a growing concern in the education sector, where unscrupulous individuals and gangs are offering students personalized coaching at competitive rates. These fraudsters pose as experienced educators and request advance payments, and disappear, leaving students financially drained and emotionally distressed.
The consequences go beyond financial loss, leading to emotional distress and loss of trust. To prevent tuition fraud, it's crucial to recognize warning signs, verify tutor credentials, and report suspected fraud. Open communication with students is also essential. Education is precious, and with awareness, vigilance, and reporting, we can protect students from falling prey to tuition fraud, ensuring the pursuit of knowledge remains safe and honourable.
Nurullah Alam Nur
Student, University of Rajshahi
