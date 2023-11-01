Video
Wednesday, 1 November, 2023
Business

Int'l Climate Finance Cell launched at ERD

Published : Wednesday, 1 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM

A Climate Finance platform titled the "International Climate Finance Cell" is launched at the Economic Relations Division (ERD).

The cell will serve as a gateway for accessing information on international climate finance, facilitating connections between climate change project developers and funders.

The Cell was launched at the closing event of the Improved Coordination of International Climate Finance (ICICF) Project held at a city hotel on Monday.

The ICICF project has been collaborating with ERD in spearheading Bangladesh's efforts of mobilising climate finance.

The Climate Finance Cell is hosting a website which will facilitate connections between climate change project developers and funders

M A Mannan, Minister of the Ministry of Planning, attended the event as Chief Guest.

In his address, the minister underscored the global nature of climate change, asserting, "This global challenge demands international cooperation and partnership to mitigate its distressing impacts."

Andreas Kuck, Country Director of GIZ Bangladesh, attended the event as a special guest and shared his insights.

The Chair of the event Sharifa Khan, Secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD), extolled the virtues of global collaboration in addressing climate change. She further highlighted the importance of investing in our planet and its inhabitants.

The closing ceremony also convened an assembly of esteemed stakeholders, development partners, and representatives from various sectors, signifying a crucial juncture in the global fight against climate change.    �UNB




