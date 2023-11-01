WorldFish holds training on marine conservation at Teknaf

Training on Marine Biodiversity Conservation and Responsible Fishing Practices was held at Teknaf, Cox's Bazar. The training was held recently at Moheshkhaliapara Government Primary School, Teknaf, organised by WorldFish Bangladesh's ECOFISH II Activity with USAID funding, says a press release.On the last day of the two-day training, Md. Delwar Hossain, Senior Upazila Fisheries Officer, Teknaf, Department of Fisheries was present as the Chief Guest.He delivered his speech focusing on issues related to the fishing compliances in Bay of Bengal and responsibilities of the fishermen.He advised the fishermen to take the Live-Jacket during fishing. He also called upon all to refrain from fishing during the 22 days ban period from 12 October to 02 November 2023.Md. Zahir Ahmed, UP-Member from Teknaf Sadar, Abdur Rahim, President and Md. Abdus Salam, General Secretary of Moheshkhaliapara Landing Center-Based Fisheries Co-Management Committee (LFCC) were also joined the training programme.Research Associate Shaheed Nasrullah Al Mamun, Research Assistant Md. Sohel Rana from ECOFISH II acted as facilitators in the training and thirty Boat Skippers took part in the training.At the end of the programme, life jackets were distributed among the trained Boat Skippers with the participation of the guests.