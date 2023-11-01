Brac, StanChart BD to support Sundarban fishers with livelihood

Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) and BRAC have launched a joint initiative to help improve the livelihoods of 350 fishermen based in the Sundarbans.This initiative provides essential supplies such as boats and nets to support small-scale fishermen who have limited access to their own fishing equipment.By equipping these 350 fishermen with their own tools, the Bank is enabling them to take control of their livelihoods, says a press release.As part of the project, two different types of boats - large and small - are being provided to meet the diverse needs of the beneficiary group.A total of 10 large engine-powered boats and nets will be donated.These larger boats are essential for deep-sea fishing and play a critical role in catching Hilsha fish.Additionally, a total of 50 small boats and nets will be distributed as they are needed to catch white fish within the mangrove forest area.Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, StanChart said: "�To enhance participation across these communities, Standard Chartered Bangladesh is proud to provide 350 fishermen with access to 60 boats and nets, which will go a long way to emancipate them from the shackles of prohibitively expensive loans and will offer them greater financial independence. We are excited to partner with BRAC to build resilience and support the most remote and vulnerable communities."Asif Saleh, Executive Director, BRAC, said: "We believe that a partnership between BRAC and Standard Chartered Bangladesh can serve as a beacon of hope for the fishermen in the Sundarbans. By pooling our expertise, resources, and a shared vision, we can have a profound impact on the lives of these marginalised communities.""Through the provision of capacity-building tools such as nets and boats, we aim to empower the fishermen to diversify their sources of income, improve their fishing practices, and secure their future. This partnership holds immense promise for creating a positive change in the lives of the communities that depend on the fragile ecosystem of this unique region."The agreement between StanChart and BRAC was signed by Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, StanChart and Asif Saleh, Executive Director, BRAC.As the nation's long-term partner in progress, StanChart has consistently been linked to Bangladesh's inspiring story of growth and resilience.For more than 118 years, the Bank has remained dedicated to driving commerce and development by investing in communities; expanding the reach and scale of services and initiatives to promote greater inclusion; and creating new opportunities for stakeholders.