Shun political violence, hold dialogues

The perils of political violence has once more returned over Saturday's political rallies of the ruling Awami League (AL) and the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Dhaka. Even though, the beginning of BNP's mass gathering was peaceful, by early noon the wider area in and around Kakrail and Naya Paltan vicinity turned into a near battlefield on Saturday following clashes , chase, counter-chase , bloodshed between BNP men and members of the law enforcement agencies centring the party's scheduled rally.However, a policeman was killed and at least 100 other were injured during the clashes. Among the injured, some 20 journalists and 41 other people sustained injuries. Some 22 injured police personnel were undergoing treatment including 19 others at Dhaka Medical College and police Hospital until Sunday noon. Vandalism added to violence had led to deliberately targeting of hospitals and setting fire on ambulance and commuting vehicles. Moreover, while opposition BNP was observing a dawn-to-dusk strike on Sunday, three buses were set ablaze in the city.The point, however, while political violence is not a new phenomenon in our country, it is no solution for resolving political disputes.We fear such despicable violence in the name of exercising political rights will only push the country towards a deadlock and uncertainty prior to the next general elections.We urgently call on both political parties to give dialogue a chance.Given the painfully persistent inflation, worsening economy, rampant corruption and a sharp fall in forex reserves, this is not the time to take the country near the brink of a dangerous abyss.While the ruling party is overtly engaged in organising a counter rally to every single BNP rally, AL also has to bite the bullet and own up the facts that there are serious concerns in people's minds about whether a free, fair and credible election is ever possible under any political government in the country - and especially, when past two election track records stand markedly against the incumbent government.If politics is truly an art of compromise, then the very first step is to commence a dialogue process which can bring about a positive change. And this cannot take place if our domestic politics keeps standing on the foundations of primitive stick fights on the streets. It is high time for politicians to put down the sticks and start discussing compromise, for the people's sake.Reflecting back into the violence and vandalism that took place in the last 48 hours - it is more than depressing that respective leadership of our two political parties - have noticeably turned a blind-eye on the sufferings inflicted on the common people.Our political playbook requires urgent re-defining and re-structuring, as it appears clear as broad daylight, assuming and clinging to power has become the top preference by our political top-brasses.This is not pro-people politics. This is petty party-politics.Shun political violence, hold dialogues the soonest.