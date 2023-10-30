Sucker mouth fish pose a threat

Dear sir,Sucker mouth fish is now a common phenomena in river Buriganga. Not only in Buriganga, it has spread all over the country. In South American countries, sucker mouth fish is called Devil fish due to its devastating nature.It can survive in any adverse condition. It can survive in dry condition even in cold condition also. Though its originated in river Amazon, now it can be found in south Asian countries like Bangladesh, India, Pakistan. The reason of its spreading in Bangladesh is unknown.Now it seems a major threat for our fisherman as they can't catch other fish in Buriganga river due to wide spreading of Sucker mouth fish. Considering the invasion nature of the species, Bangladesh has banned the cultivation, breeding, transportation, sale and conversation of suckermouth catfish.In South American countries, sucker mouth fish also treated as a big problem in recent past. But now, those countries have taken some initiatives to make it profitable business. They process this fish as poultry and animal feed. Can we process it as poultry and animal feed? Can we take it as normal fish like others? If we can, then it will turn as resources rather than threat. So the authority should place emphasis on this issue.K. M. Masum Billah, Officer, Janata Bank PLC,Area office, Patuakhali