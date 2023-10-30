Form ‘anti-harassment bodies’ in educational institutions

Educational institutions are supposed to be places of trust for both students and parents. Students spend a significant amount of time in their educational institution. But the bigger question is, is the student truly safe in a classroom setting? After incidents such as sexual harassment, people usually claim educational institutions aren't as safe as they believe.Cases of sexual harassment and abuse by classmates, colleagues, and even teachers occur on a regular basis in our educational institutions. It affects female students and teachers in a variety of ways. Sexual assault can leave victims feeling alone, scared, and unsure of themselves, which can have long-term mental health effects like learning disabilities, low self-confidence, depression, and trouble forming and sustaining relationships. Many women give up on their studies, their extracurricular activities, and stop going out in order to prevent harassment and violence.The majority of them are afraid to protest. Again, in some cases, there is unanimity in the protest which comes to an end with the optimism of punishment and the trial of the guilty. However, incidents of sexual abuse in educational institutions continue to happen.Sexual harassment occurs for numerous kinds of reasons in educational institutions, other societal institutions, and even in families. Objectification of women, institutional pride, ongoing misogyny and sexism, a lack of adequate and proper sex education, and so on are some of the reasons.According to a study conducted by the non-governmental development organisation named Plan International, 73.8% of female students in Bangladesh experience violence and harassment in educational institutions. But, the majority of victims are unaware of where to file a complaint. Again, there is fear about not getting an impartial justice and losing respect. As a result, the criminals getting away, and such heinous incidents take place one after the other in educational institutions.The High Court of Bangladesh issued a directive to wipe out sexual harassment in 2009. It is said there, if any complaint of sexual harassment is raised in any institution, there should be a system of investigation and redressal. But, unfortunately, according to a study conducted by the international organisation Action Aid, approximately 80% of students are unaware of it. Therefore, Despite legislative directives, injustice persists due to a lack of implementation.According to the High Court's verdict, every institution should have a committee, there will be a majority of women members. Having female members of the committee will enable girls and young women to report problems to the authorities without hesitation. It is also stated in this regulation that, the committee's director should be a woman if at all possible. In constituting the committee, preference should be given to honest, efficient, and active members. Two members of the committee should be drawn from different institutions. However, in this situation, individuals who work on gender and human rights issues should be given priority.Complaints can be made to any member of that committee. The names of both the person making the complaint and the person against whom the complaint has been made must be kept confidential, according to the High Court. First and foremost, the committee will hear both parties' statements. Then if the complainant feels that the matter can be resolved through negotiation, then that can be done. If she/he thinks that it is not possible, it is a serious matter, then the committee will recommend taking action after a full investigation.If anyone feels that they have not received justice from the institution, any party objecting to this decision should approach the court.In addition, in the case of more serious allegations, the victim may file a police report. Many institutions do not take the harassment of women seriously, so even with a fair law, there is a lack of formation of anti-harassment committees in various institutions. As a result, efficacy of the law is being compromised.Students are harassed on a regular basis due to the absence of a "anti-harassment committee". Many protests are suppressed because of a lack of reliable sources of support.As a result, sexual harassers gain confidence and continue their misdeeds without fear.Yet, the High Court's directive has not been carried out after 14 years. This is an illustration of a clear systemic failure.Such committees exist at a limited number of public and private universities and colleges in Bangladesh. However, questions have been raised about the effectiveness of these committees. Why is the committee's effectiveness being lowered? It is concerning that students do not spontaneously report harassment.Research indicates that many people believe that filing a complaint will harm their academic career and cause issues when they will applying for jobs later on. In addition, students tend to avoid filing complaints because of family disapproval, public humiliation, and other factors.Students must understand that if they are sexually harassed, they must report it. If no complaint is filed, the perpetrators can easily flee and commit the same crime again with someone else.However, it has been observed that in the absence of a strong "anti-harassment committee," victims are subjected to more unpleasant situations, and the incident receives negative publicity.For this reason, having a committee is not enough; it also needs to be effective, and its members need to work diligently and seriously.Not only in universities and colleges, but in every school, a harassment prevention committee is a must.A student should be aware of her school's policies. Every student should be informed of where and how to file sexual harassment complaints in her institution.The government should also have monitoring organisations and investigators to make sure that the directives are carried out correctly and promptly, that enable committees to complete their work efficiently. Hopefully, by creating a sexual harassment prevention committee in schools,colleges and universities the next generation will grow up in a normal and healthy environment.The writer is from University of Rajshahi