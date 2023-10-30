Genex ties up with govt to empower women thru technology

Video
Published : Monday, 30 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147
Business Desk

 Genex Infosys Limited, a leading local technology service provider, has partnered with the government's vital initiative, the 'Her Power Project,' aimed at empowering women through skill development in the field of technology.

The project will work hand in hand with the government to provide education and training to women in technology, ensuring their workplace readiness and expertise.

The 'Her Power Project,' a pivotal endeavour of the Information and Communication Technology Division of the government, will offer technology training and guidance to women in various districts across the country, says a press release.

This project is set to have a nationwide impact on women's technological education, with Genex focusing on the Chattogram and Sylhet divisions. Genex will collaborate with Hello World Communication and Times ASL Call Center Ltd to assist in these training programs.

Recently, the agreement for this significant partnership was signed at the National Science and Technology Complex in Agargaon, Dhaka, by Raihana Islam, Director of the 'Her Power Project,' and Shahjalal Uddin, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Acting Managing Director of Genex Infosys Limited.

Genex's Chief Services officer, Vaibhav Kapoor; Head of Partnership and PR, Mohammad Mostofa Jaman; and Managing Director of Times ASL Call Center Ltd, F S Huma Khair Mannan were present on the occasion.
 
Rayhana Islam explained, "The project aims to empower women through technology education, enabling them to be self-reliant and entrepreneurial in their tech skills. 25,125 women will be given training in ICT skill development across four categories.
 
She also emphasised that various programmes are in place to further nurture women's professional and entrepreneurial skills after training.

Shahjalal Uddin, CEO and Acting Managing Director of Genex Infosys, stated, "This agreement is a significant milestone for Genex Infosys in our journey towards women's empowerment. We believe this type of technological training will always keep women ahead in the workplace.

We are ready to work in collaboration with the government to contribute to a technologically advanced Bangladesh in the near future."




