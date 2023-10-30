Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 October, 2023, 6:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Strengthening of USD leads to reserves liquidation: WB

Published : Monday, 30 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29: Central banks worldwide are facing extraordinary challenges in 2023, as bond markets experienced unprecedented mark-to-market losses with the substantial increase in inflation and interest rates, says the World Bank.

The Reserve Management Survey Report 2023 published by the World Bank says portfolio diversification was probably insufficient and did not work as expected - most asset classes delivered negative returns.

Facing challenges, many of the central banks especially in developing countries, witnessed decreases in reserves. 125 central banks participated in the survey.

The survey found reserve managers maintained their conservative investment approaches, focusing on high-quality, fixed-income assets denominated in US dollars and euros.

However, the significant and uncommon increase in interest rates in 2022 led institutions to slightly reduce the duration risk in their portfolios.

The survey also showed that adopting new technologies in reserve management remains a slow process, although many central banks are upgrading their systems or acquiring new ones. Risk management, too, was revealed to be an area with room for improvement.

The strength of the US dollar went together with depreciations in emerging market currencies, which led to reserve liquidation, says the survey, titled 'Insights into Public Asset Management', produced by the Treasury Advisory and Asset Management (TREAA) Department of the World Bank.

Central bank reserve management is of utmost importance to ensure the financial stability and prosperity of countries.

Reserves serve as a buffer to mitigate economic shocks, maintain exchange rate stability, and support the overall economic well-being of a country.

The US dollar remains the primary currency in reserve portfolios, followed by the euro. Also, survey respondents did not reduce their appetite for the dollar.

Another interesting finding is that more than half of central banks reported reducing duration in 2022 in response to rising rates and high inflation, but the reported change was small.

Central banks have not materially changed eligible currencies since the 2021 survey.

In line with their conservative risk tolerance, central banks report a low duration in their tranches and consolidated portfolios.

Another interesting finding is that many central banks have moved away from the probability of negative returns to define the risk tolerance of their reserve portfolios, the survey report says.

The report represents a collaborative effort between Reserve Advisory and Management Partnership and central banks worldwide to advance the understanding and practice of reserve management.

The survey notes that despite the complex environment, central banks were resilient. Negative returns did not cause substantial changes in reserve management policies.

This demonstrates the strong governance underlying central banks' reserve management. Maintaining longer investment horizons and diversification is essential in the current interest rate environment and will ensure higher portfolio returns going forward, it says.

The survey found a significant improvement in governance, with the investment committee gain�ing decision-making power comp��ared to previous surveys.

As investment committees are more autonomous in the approval of the investment guidelines, institutions make investment decisions more efficiently.    �Dawn



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Strengthening of USD leads to reserves liquidation: WB
Genex ties up with govt to empower women thru technology
FICCI’s 60 Years Celebration shifted to Nov 18-19
Khulna-Mongla Rail line to boost country’s economy
Huawei posts business results for first 3 quarters in 2023
NRBC Bank’s net asset value rises in 3rd quarter
ONE Bank signs an agreement with Astra Airways
Mercantile Bank opens 4 sub-branches


Latest News
Labour (Amendment) Bill placed with maternity leave increasing by 8 days
Masjid-E Nababi Imam meets PM, praises her effort to serve Islam
Mirza Fakhrul sent to jail
Shami lights up Lucknow as India beat crumbling England
BNP’s attacks in hospital was similar to Israeli barbarism: Hasan
Obaidul Quader imposes four conditions for dialogue with BNP
Hamas is not terrorist movement: Brazilian President affirms
BNP calls hartal after killing, beating police, asron attacks: Home Minister
Mirza Fakhrul shown arrested in CJ house vandalism case, taken to court
10-yr-old child shot in Bogura, villagers attack police
Most Read News
Case filed over death of policeman
Mirza Fakhrul picked up from Gulshan residence by DB
Police file case against Mirza Abbas, 848 others
Two arrested over death of constable Parvez
BNP announces 3-day nationwide blockade programme
Biden's so-called adviser held at airport, taken to DB custody
BNP, Jamaat's nationwide hartal underway amid arson attacks
Bus set ablaze at Baitul Mukarram
Helper dies in sleep after bus torched in Demra
Bus torched at Mohammadpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft