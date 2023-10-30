Video
Monday, 30 October, 2023
Business

FICCI’s 60 Years Celebration shifted to Nov 18-19

Published : Monday, 30 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Correspondent

The date for grand opening of the celebration of 60 years journey of Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in Bangladesh has been rescheduled from November 18-19 instead of 8 and 9 mainly due to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's tough schedules.

She had agreed to open the event at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden Hotel but since she would be visiting Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to attend the International Conference on Women in Islam to be held on November 6-8 November, the change of date has become inevitable, said a press release of the organizers.

FICCI has planned to celebrate the flagship 60-year event spanning over six decades with two days investment fair which would show case FICCI achievements and two plenary sessions on policy issues.

Started journey in Bangladesh in 1963 and as a leading chamber it now represent 35 countries in more than 21 sectors in Bangladesh.

More than 200 member companies are contributing around 30 percent internal revenue of the government and representing more than 90 percent inward FDI. Chamber leaders said.   

FICCI President Naser Ezaz Bijoy said all preparations for the grand opening are at the final stage with the theme 'Forever Futures Forward.'  Only the date has been changed. All other program will remain the same.

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) is the strategic partner of the initiative. During the inauguration, the Prime Minister will unveil FICCI's research report 'Catalyzing Greater FDI for Vision 2041: Priorities for Building Conducive Tax System in Bangladesh.'

'ESG Excellence: A Chronicle of FICCI Members' will be the other publication on the occasion. Apart from the investment fair, two plenary sessions on "Green Value Chain" and "Investment Climate: Current Landscape and Mission 2041" will be held.

The organizer hope the expo will be visited by different government stakeholders, policy makers, diplomats, development partners, think-tanks, business leaders, other stakeholders and mass people.




