Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 October, 2023, 2:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Zara-owner Inditex to buy recycled polyester from US start-up

Published : Sunday, 29 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

Zara-owner Inditex to buy recycled polyester from US start-up

Zara-owner Inditex to buy recycled polyester from US start-up

Oct 28: Zara-owner Inditex, the world's biggest clothing retailer, has agreed to buy recycled polyester from a US start-up as it aims for 25 percent of its fibers to come from "next-generation" materials by 2030.

As fast-fashion retailers face pressure to reduce waste and use recycled fabrics, Inditex is spending more than 70 million euros ($74 million) to secure supply from Los Angeles-based Ambercycle of its recycled polyester made from textile waste.

Polyester, a product of the petroleum industry, is widely used in sportswear as it is quick-drying and durable.

Under the offtake deal, Inditex will buy 70 percent of Ambercycle's production of recycled polyester, which is sold under the brand cycora, over three years, Inditex CEO Oscar Garcia Maceiras said at a business event in Zaragoza, Spain.

Garcia Maceiras said Inditex is also working with other companies and start-ups in its innovation hub, a unit looking for ways to curb the environmental impact of its products.

"The sustainable transformation of Inditex ... is not possible without the collaboration of the different stakeholders," the CEO said in a speech at the event.

The Inditex investment will help Ambercycle fund its first commercial-scale textile recycling factory. Production of cycora at the plant is expected to begin around 2025, and the material will be used in Inditex products over the following three years.

Zara Athleticz, a sub-brand of sportswear for men, launched a capsule collection on Wednesday of "technical pieces" containing up to 50 percent cycora. Inditex said the collection would be available from Zara.com.

Some apparel brands seeking to reduce their reliance on virgin polyester have switched to recycled polyester derived from plastic bottles, but that practice has come under criticism as it has created more demand for used plastic bottles, pushing up prices.

Textile-to-textile polyester recycling is in its infancy, though, and will take time to reach the scale required by global fashion brands.

"We want to drive innovation to scale-up new solutions, processes and materials to achieve textile-to-textile recycling," Inditex's chief sustainability officer Javier Losada said in a statement.

The Ambercycle deal marks the latest in a series of investments made by Inditex into textile recycling start-ups.

Last year it signed a 100 million euro ($104 million) three-year deal to buy 30 percent of the recycled fibre produced by Finland's Infinited Fiber Co, and also invested in Circ, another US firm focused on textile-to-textile recycling.

In Spain, Inditex has joined forces with rivals including H&M and Mango in an association to manage clothing waste, as the industry prepares for EU legislation requiring member states to separately collect textile waste from January 2025.    �Reuters




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Tight job market rebalances power between US business and labor
JPMorgan stock down after CEO says will sell 1m shares
Bumper profits ebb at US oil giants as they tout big fossil deals
Russian central bank raises key interest rate to 15pc
Foreign investment surges in Vietnam as firms plan new factories
15th Denim Expo to showcase innovations on November 8, 9
‘Unsafe migration likely to pose risk for economy’
Mixed day for global stocks as oil prices rally


Latest News
11 platoons of BGB deployed in city
Won’t allow movement for democracy to be undermined: Hasan
US says will review all violent incidents for possible visa restrictions
Another two buses torched in Gazipur, Savar
Bangladesh suffer humiliating defeat against Netherlands
Jamaat calls hartal for Sunday
Jubo Dal leader dies in clashes with police
JCD leader hacks policeman to death: Home Minister
RAB working to identify attackers examining camera footage
Two workers electrocuted in N'ganj
Most Read News
Bangabandhu tunnel: A milestone in our economic development
BNP calls nationwide dawn-to-dusk hartal for Sunday
Nayapaltan filled to the brim with BNP men
Address unemployment by honing skills
Three buses set ablaze in capital
Rumors of any movement of US Embassy completely 'false and inaccurate': Spokesperson
Legal action to be taken if Jamaat tries to hold rally: CTTC Chief
BNP clash with police near Kakrail Mosque, Bijoy Nagar turns battle ground
PM opens Bangabandhu Tunnel in Ctg
Cocktails thrown targeting police in Kakrail, 200 BNP men detained
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft