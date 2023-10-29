Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 October, 2023, 2:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Israeli tech sector closes ranks during conflict

Published : Sunday, 29 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

PARIS, Oct 28: Israel's tech industry, a key sector of the country's economy that accounts for nearly half of exports, has closed ranks since the start of the conflict with Hamas, with numerous startups seeking to help civilians.

Eran Orr, chief executive of the Israeli-American start-up XRHealth, rushed back to Israel after Hamas militants stormed into the country from the Gaza Strip on October 7, and killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians and kidnapped more than 220 others, according to Israeli officials.

Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said retaliatory Israeli strikes have killed more than 7,000 people, mostly civilians and many of them children, raising growing calls for protection of innocent people caught in the conflict.

Orr's company, founded in 2016, makes virtual reality headsets for therapeutic use.

XRHealth has donated hundreds of headsets to Israeli hospitals to help survivors deal with post-traumatic stress, because "there's a very big shortage of mental health clinicians," Orr told AFP.

But the company believes the need is much greater and is seeking $3 million (2.8 million euros) in donations to help 2,000 households that have been directly affected by the October 7 attack.

Such examples were increasing in a country which hosts at least 7,500 tech firms, according to Start-Up Nation Central, an Israeli non-profit that helps match up investors and entrepreneurs.

The tech sector accounted for 18 percent of the country's output last year and nearly 48 percent of exports at $71 billion, as well as 14 percent of salaried employees.

From software development to chip manufacturing, all of the global players in the industry are present to tap into the country's rich ecosystem.

But with the war, the objectives have changed.

In these circumstances, "there are immediate needs that we need to serve, there are people dying," said Avi Hasson, chief executive of Start-Up Nation Central.

"And we need to see how we can use our assets, our know-how, and our technology to create solutions that will meet those needs," he added.

Merav Bahat, co-founder and chief executive of the cybersecurity firm Dazz, said tech firms were pitching in to quickly create platforms to collect donations and help get people from place to place.

"We take the power of Israeli tech to help Israel become stronger," said Bahat, whose husband's cousin is one of the people taken hostage by Hamas militants during the October 7 attack.

Web designing platform Wix is part of a group of nearly 300 start-ups that assembled within days to put the tech industry in a position to help the civilian population.

One of the requests has been to develop virtual panic buttons to quickly alert the authorities in case of need, the company said.

All of these initiatives require on the fly adjustments by tech firms as many of their staff are military reservists.
Start-Up Nation Central estimates 15 percent of its staff has been called up.

At Trullion, which develops AI-powered accounting software, about 10 percent of staff have been called up, said CEO Isaac Heller.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Tight job market rebalances power between US business and labor
JPMorgan stock down after CEO says will sell 1m shares
Bumper profits ebb at US oil giants as they tout big fossil deals
Russian central bank raises key interest rate to 15pc
Foreign investment surges in Vietnam as firms plan new factories
15th Denim Expo to showcase innovations on November 8, 9
‘Unsafe migration likely to pose risk for economy’
Mixed day for global stocks as oil prices rally


Latest News
11 platoons of BGB deployed in city
Won’t allow movement for democracy to be undermined: Hasan
US says will review all violent incidents for possible visa restrictions
Another two buses torched in Gazipur, Savar
Bangladesh suffer humiliating defeat against Netherlands
Jamaat calls hartal for Sunday
Jubo Dal leader dies in clashes with police
JCD leader hacks policeman to death: Home Minister
RAB working to identify attackers examining camera footage
Two workers electrocuted in N'ganj
Most Read News
Bangabandhu tunnel: A milestone in our economic development
BNP calls nationwide dawn-to-dusk hartal for Sunday
Nayapaltan filled to the brim with BNP men
Address unemployment by honing skills
Three buses set ablaze in capital
Rumors of any movement of US Embassy completely 'false and inaccurate': Spokesperson
Legal action to be taken if Jamaat tries to hold rally: CTTC Chief
BNP clash with police near Kakrail Mosque, Bijoy Nagar turns battle ground
PM opens Bangabandhu Tunnel in Ctg
Cocktails thrown targeting police in Kakrail, 200 BNP men detained
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft