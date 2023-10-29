Video
Premier Bank celebrates 24 years of thriving

Published : Sunday, 29 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Business Desk

Premier Bank celebrates 24 years of thriving

Premier Bank celebrates 24 years of thriving

Freedom Fighter Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal, Chairman of The Board of Directors of The Premier Bank PLC inaugurated the celebration of the Banks "24 Years of Service and Success" through a cake cutting ceremony held at The Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel on Thursday, says a press release.

Members of the Board of Directors: Abdus Salam Murshedi, M.P;  M. Imran Iqbal, Chairman of Risk Management Committee;  Jamal G Ahmed, Director; Independent Directors  Kaiser A. Chowdhury and  M. Reazul Karim, FCMA, Managing Director and CEO of the bank attended the ceremony.

Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal, Founder Chairman of The Premier Bank PLC. stated in his inaugural speech "Our journey started in 1999. In 24 years, we have earned the trust and love of the people by following the path of service and success. Premier Bank has played a vital role in development of multiple sectors as well as the economy itself.

This has only been possible through the relentless and continuous support of our customers, patrons, regulatory bodies, media partners and well-wishers." Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal ended his speech by thanking the management authority of the bank for making this success a reality.

 M. Reazul Karim, FCMA, Managing Director and CEO of the bank thanked everyone and said, "We will continue our path of service and success. The Premier Bank PLC. is a AAA rated bank with asset and deposit (as of 30/09/2023) standing at 30,534 Crores and 27,008 Crores Taka respectively while the current loan default rate is 4.89%.

All our parameters are in good standing as per standards devised Bangladesh Bank. It is my hope that our bank will become the best performing bank in the country within the next 5 years in all the key parameters.

To commemorate 24 years of the journey, The Premier Bank PLC have launched Premier Bank Mastercard World Credit Card and Premier Bank VISA Signature Credit Card.




