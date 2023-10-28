BNP has plan for violence in name of rally: Dipu Moni

CHANDPUR, Oct 27: Education Minister and Awami League joint general secretary Dr Dipu Moni on Friday said BNP has plan for violence in the name of holding rally as the party has past record of such acts."Awami League always stands for peace and establishing people's rights. It always performs its duties. But there is a fear among people that BNP is planning violence in the name of holding rally," Dr Dipu Moni told newsmen at Chandpur Circuit House on Friday noon.Chandpur deputy commissioner Qamrul Islam, superintendant of police Mohammad Saiful Islam and municipality mayor Jillur Rahman Jewel were present on the occasion, among others.Meanwhile, the education minister at a separate function said Bangladesh is marching forward in education as it is following paths shown by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."Not only in his pre-election speech in 1970, even in party manifesto in 1949, Bangabandhu laid emphasis on importance of education.According to him, investment in education is the best investment and we should invest four percent of our GDP in education.He had formed Qudrat-e-Khuda education commission. Report prepared by that commission was very rich. If we could implement that report, we would have been in much better position in education today," she said.The minister said these while addressing a function organized by Dhabian Chandpur to felicitate students, who passed the admission test at University of Dhaka in 2022-2023 from Chandpur, at District Shilpokola Academy Auditorium."People, who grabbed power illegally after the killing of Bangabandhu, didn't believe in the independence of Bangladesh. They had no plan to take the country's people forward.That is why they went ahead with the conventional education system. But after assuming power in 1996, Sheikh Hasina tried to bring huge change in education.She encouraged science education in school and university level. After that, she focused on science and information technology," she added. �BSS