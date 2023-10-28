Video
DCAB condemns targeted killing of journalists in Gaza

Published : Saturday, 28 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) on Friday expressed its grave concern over the targeted killing of journalists in Gaza strip.

Innocent journalists are being targeted frequently and at least 24 journalists have been killed since October 7.

In a statement DCAB President Rezaul Karim Lotus and General Secretary Emrul Kayesh condemned the targeted killing of innocent journalists in Gaza strip, noting that this is irreparable loss to their families.

Killing of journalists in line of duty is a heinous crime and cowardice act, the world must now speak out against the killing of innocent journalists in Gaza, they said.

DCAB demanded neutral and full investigation into those killings under the UN system and the persons involved in such killings need to be brought to justice.

DCAB called upon all sides to refrain from killing the innocent journalists.

The DCAB executives expressed deep condolences and extended sympathy to the family members of the journalists who lost their precious lives.     �UNB




