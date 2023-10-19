Challenges for married working women in patriarchal society

Adding to the challenge, society often expects women to focus more on their families than their jobs. It's like a double-duty situation where they're supposed to excel at work and be the primary caregivers at home. Balancing both these responsibilities becomes a real struggle. Trying to juggle two things simultaneously and finding the right balance can be challenging for these women.





Challenges for married working women in patriarchal society

In Bangladesh, how women are seen and treated has changed over time. More and more women are now married and working, a significant shift from before. But, at the same time, old beliefs and rules still say men should be in charge. This makes it hard for women because they have to find a way to follow their career dreams while doing what society expects of them. It's like walking a tightrope-exciting and challenging at the same time.In the past few decades, there has been a significant change in Bangladesh-more and more women are working. It's like a big shift, a wave of women taking up jobs and breaking away from the old ideas about what women should do. A vital part of this change is that women get a better education, opening up more job opportunities. Also, people are starting to think differently about women and their societal roles. Now, a lot of women who are married are choosing to work. They want their jobs to give them a sense of fulfillment, to be financially independent, and to be successful in their careers.But here's the tricky part: some challenges come with this change. In many Asian cultures, strong beliefs say men should be the ones in charge. These beliefs can appear in small or not-so-small ways at work and at home. Women who are married and working find it hard to balance everything. They have to take care of their families, meet what society expects from them, and do well at their jobs. All of this takes a toll on their emotions and mental well-being. It's like they're walking on a tightrope, trying to manage a lot of things all at the same time.Let's dive deeper into the challenges that women face when they're married and working:When women are married and working, they face challenges in their jobs. Some folks might mistreat them just because they're women. Unfair judgments, known as biases and stereotypes, come their way, creating hurdles based solely on their gender. It's like dealing with preconceived notions about what women can or cannot do, which is unfair.Then there's this concept called the "glass ceiling." Picture it as an invisible barrier hanging above them at work. This barrier makes it hard for women to climb up the career ladder. There's a limit to how high they can go, which can be frustrating. Imagine feeling like you can't reach your full potential because you're a woman.Social Expectations: People in many places in Asia have specific ideas about what women should do. They think women should mostly take care of the home. So, when a married woman wants to work, she might feel like people are judging her or making her feel guilty. Society still believes that women should be the main ones caring for the family most of the time.Double Burden Syndrome: This is a tough one. It's when women have to handle two significant responsibilities simultaneously-having a job and doing most household chores. It's like carrying a double load, which can be exhausting. This kind of pressure can make them super tired and stressed out. And when you're tired and stressed, it doesn't just affect your work; it also affects your personal life. It's a lot to manage at once, and it can even lead to burnout when you feel completely worn out like you've hit a wall.Let's break down those ways to support women who are married and working:Education is like a powerful tool that can change how things have always been. When women receive a good education, it's like breaking free from the old rules that said, "This is what women can do, and this is what they can't." It's as if a door opens to a world of new possibilities. Think of it like discovering a pathway to different opportunities.Encouraging girls and women to learn has a ripple effect. It shifts the way everyone thinks about what they are capable of achieving. It's like rewriting the story of what women can aspire to be. With education, women gain the knowledge and skills needed to pursue their careers without facing unfair treatment. It's like giving them the tools and confidence to say, "I can do this, and I deserve the same opportunities as anyone else." Education becomes the key that unlocks doors to a future where women can choose their paths and be recognized for their abilities and talents.We need to stand up for fairness. This means ensuring that everyone, individuals and big organizations, understands that men and women should be treated the same. Companies can make rules that treat everyone relatively at work, like paying them equally, giving them flexible hours, and letting them take time off when they become parents. Also, talking to people through awareness campaigns can change how society sees things. It's like letting everyone know that it's not okay to treat women differently.Managing work and home can be a lot, so women need help. Families can support them by sharing responsibilities at home. It's like everyone pitching in to make things easier. Also, having someone more experienced to guide them can make a big difference. It's like building a team to ensure that women feel free from having to do everything independently. This way, they can balance everything that works for them.Let's talk about the mix of women who are married and working in Bangladesh, especially in places where there's a strong belief that men should be in charge. It's like a puzzle, trying to fit together the old ways of thinking and the new ways of doing things. Even though women have achieved a lot in their jobs, the journey to equality is still ongoing. Changing these old beliefs requires everyone to work together-education, speaking up for fairness, and having support systems are all crucial to making this change happen. As Bangladesh keeps changing, recognizing and supporting the abilities of women who are married and working will make each person more robust and help the whole society move forward. It's like unlocking the full potential of women will bring positive changes for everyone.The writer is Faculty member , Department of English, Fareast International University