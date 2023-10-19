Harrowing tales of Gazans

On the other hand, there's a smaller area called the Gaza Strip, controlled by Hamas, right by the Mediterranean Sea. For the past approximately 17 years, Israel has used walls, fences, and advanced technology to closely watch and restrict entry from three sides of Gaza, making it difficult for anyone to enter or leave this region.





Harrowing tales of Gazans

I�m writing about a topic that involves a lot of responsibility and a sense of duty, which is when the entire world is divided into two clear parts. Human rights advocates are opposing unfair policies. I'm writing about the intense criticism, anger, frustration, and sadness that are happening worldwide. I'm talking about the Israel-Palestine conflict, discussing issues like mass killings and how international media, especially Western media presents one sided necked misinformation.The conflict between Palestine and Israel is very old, to be precise, it's been about 75 years. During this long period of 75 years, there have been disputes over land, oppression, and hate crime in Palestine. Palestine which is a significant place, is not found on widely recognized maps and world maps. The map and the land is stolen gradually.Israel has divided Palestine into two parts. The bigger part is called the West Bank, and it's controlled by Fatah. Fatah, instead of collecting rights for Palestinians, is accused of focusing on keeping its own power to make Israel and its Western allies happy. As a result, everyday Palestinians of West Bank often face hate crimes and various humanitarian problems, which aren't widely covered in international media.Hamas is a political party, but it also has a military wing known as the Al-Qassam Brigades. Many well-known political analysts and social scientists have referred to Gaza as an "open-air prison." Hamas has promised to return land taken by Israel to the people of Palestine, resulting in high levels of Israeli surveillance and caution in the Gaza area.Around 1.1 million people live here, making it one of the most densely populated areas on Earth. Israeli surveillance and restrictions prevent any food, water, or medicine from entering here without permission. In addition, everyone's phone is closely monitored, which is a severe violation of human rights.Additionally, in Jerusalem, the Al-Aqsa Mosque is situated, which Israeli forces have been controlling year after year. Israeli occupier's entry restrictions severely limit the access of Muslims to this mosque, a third holiest site for them. Hamas has committed to liberating Al-Aqsa and returning stolen Palestinian land to the Palestinian people.On October 7 of this month, the pro-independence Hamas launched a military operation in the occupied Palestinian territories, dubbed the Al-Aqsa Flood. They have stated that the purpose of this campaign is to liberate Al-Aqsa, free Palestinian prisoners, and, above all, protect the rights of Palestinians. The shooting of thousands of rockets into Israel was followed by an attack by land, air and sea, with fighters penetrating deep into territory under Israeli control. They attacked military installations and temporarily took over various settlements. The death toll among Israelis has exceeded 1,200, including more than 120 soldiers; dozens of Israeli hostages were also taken into the Gaza Strip.Western media outlets have collectively claimed that Hamas, upon entering Israeli-controlled territory, orchestrated a massacre during a music and dance event, resulting in the deaths of 260 ordinary citizens. However, they have not provided any concrete evidence of such a massacre. A reporter from Channel i24 initially reported that Hamas had mutilated 40 children in an Israeli settlement, but later admitted to not having seen any of the allegedly mutilated children. Nevertheless, this false report has spread worldwide like wildfire. It even brought the American President to tears in a public statement.In response to Hamas attacks, the Israeli Air Force indiscriminately targeted homes, educational institutions, mosques, and even hospitals in Gaza. The Israeli administration has been described from high levels as considering those living in Gaza as "human animals." Prime Minister Netanyahu said Gaza would be "turned to dust." When this brutal assault was underway in Gaza, America and Western allies of Israel remained silent, and their foreign ministers were lobbying in various Arab countries in support of this ongoing massacre.Israel has cut off the supply of water, food, electricity, and medicine to Gaza. Israel is conducting air raids without restraint. As a result, thousands of innocent civilians, many of whom are children and women, are dying, and they have no connection to Hamas's attacks. Those affected by the bombing are often trapped in the rubble of their homes, with no rescue efforts, and many resort to eating from trash bins due to hunger. Despite the dire situation, various countries near the Rafah border are waiting to send essential supplies like food, water, and medicine, especially for children. However, without Israeli permission, these supplies cannot enter Gaza. A dire humanitarian crisis has engulfed the entire Gaza Strip. These news are not widely appearing in the western media. The western world is silent on this matter as if nothing happened here.Hospitals in Gaza have informed, they no longer have space for the deceased, so bodies are being stored in ice cream trucks. Hospitals are running low on electricity and essential medicines, which is resulting in the deaths of many children due to the crisis. When I am writing, the death tolls of Palestinian are approximately 2400.Under the pretext of war against Hamas, Israel, the occupying force is carrying out mass killings in Gaza, blatantly disregarding all international laws of war. I believe that the global community should not only condemn but also take practical steps to address this issue. Otherwise, the world will be prepared for a terrifying brutality that spares no innocent soul.The writer is Photo-Journalist, The Daily Observer