Modi condemns attack on Gaza Hospital

NEW DELHI, Oct 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condemned the attack on the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza while expressing his ''deep shock'' over the tragic loss of innocent human lives in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The Prime Minister took to X, formerly Twitter, and posted: "Deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured."PM Modi also reminded the world that the rising civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a 'matter of serious and continuing concern' and called for fixing the responsibility of all those involved in the war. "Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern. Those involved should be held responsible,'' PM Modi tweeted.It may be noted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has attributed the mishap to Islamic Jihad, branding it a "misfired" rocket causing extensive casualties. In response to the incident, PM Netanyahu conveyed that Israel Defense Forces' operational systems indicated that the rockets were fired by Gaza-based terrorists.Netanyahu elaborated that intelligence from multiple sources pointed to Islamic Jihad's involvement in the unsuccessful rocket launch that tragically resulted in the death of at least 500 individuals on Tuesday night. He emphasized this in a social media post, stating "An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit." �NDTV