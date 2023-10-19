Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 October, 2023, 8:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

'No excuse for hitting a hospital' in Gaza: EU chief

Published : Thursday, 19 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

STRASBOURG, Oct 18: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said  Wednesday there is "no excuse for hitting a hospital full of civilians" in Gaza, but did not apportion blame for the blast.
The European Commission president told EU lawmakers the "facts need to be established" on the overnight strike on the Gaza hospital which killed at least 200.
Israel and Palestinians accuse each other of the blast, which triggered street protests in the Middle East against Israel.
Von der Leyen said "all those responsible must be held accountable".
European Council President Charles Michel posted on social media that there was "no conceivable reason to strike a facility with innocent civilians and medical staff" and said such an attack "is not in line with international law".
He too called for accountability.
Von der Leyen, who visited Israel last Friday in a show of solidarity, has been criticised by some European Union countries for perceived bias in favour of Israel at the expense of Palestinian civilians.
That prompted Michel to host a summit of EU leaders by videoconference late Tuesday which emphasised that Israel has the right to defend itself following Hamas's bloody assault -- but only in line with its commitments under international humanitarian law.
Hamas on October 7 sent fighters through the Gaza Strip's heavily militarised border, killing more than 1,400 people. They also took nearly 200 hostages.
Israel has been relentlessly bombing Gaza in response, killing over 3,000 people, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-controlled          territory.
In her parliamentary address, von der Leyen said Hamas was the underlying reason for the ordeal Palestinians are now going through.
"Hamas are terrorists. And the Palestinian people are also suffering from that terror," she said.
She added that the EU needs to keep supporting the Palestinians, "and there is no contradiction in standing in solidarity with Israel".
"Europe stands with Israel in this dark moment," von der Leyen said, adding that "Israel should act as a democracy, in line with international humanitarian law."
The EU's top foreign policy official, Josep Borrell, took a sterner view of Israel's reaction, which has resulted in a siege of Gaza and its 2.3 million Palestinians, who are now cut off from water, food, electricity and humanitarian aid.
"Cutting water supplies and food off from civilian populations isn't in line with the rules of law," Borrell told the European Parliament.
"We cannot make the people of Gaza responsible for the terrible actions of Hamas."
The speeches to the parliament, and Tuesday's videoconference EU summit, highlighted divergences within the EU over the Israel-Hamas conflict.
While there has been widespread condemnation of the slaughter by Hamas of Israelis, disagreements over calls to rein in retaliatory strikes on Gaza continue to boil.     �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Russia moves closer to ditching landmark nuclear treaty
Biden says Israel agreed to let aid into Gaza 'as soon as possible'
Egypt's Sisi rejects Gaza refugee influx, blames Israel for aid block
Situation in Gaza 'spiralling out of control': WHO chief
Iran calls for Islamic countries to sanction Israel
Modi condemns attack on Gaza Hospital
'No excuse for hitting a hospital' in Gaza: EU chief
Indictment of Imran, Qureshi in cipher case adjourned till next week


Latest News
President Shahabuddin undergoes successful open-heart surgery
RAB arrest man for fraud claiming to be close to PM's family
NBR seeks C&F agents' details by Nov 15 to check money laundering
Venezuelan govt signs deal with opposition under US pressure for free and fair elections
War crimes accused held in Faridpur
Israel says it won’t block humanitarian aid entering Gaza from Egypt
Muslim Ummah’s united efforts can solve Palestine crisis: Sheikh Hasina
PCB files complaint to ICC over 'inappropriate' crowd at India- Pakistan game
ACC files case against ex-police official in Chattogram
New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 149 runs
Most Read News
SC verdict on convicted war criminal Shamsul's appeal Nov 7
Indictment hearing in two cases against Khaleda Dec 20
BNP leader Dulu lands in jail in subversion case, 11 remanded
PM pays tribute to Sheikh Russel
BNP's Dulu, Tanti Dal leader Azad among others picked up
LankaBangla credit cardholders to get 10pc discount on ticket fares from Air Astra
BNP to hold grand rally in Dhaka on October 28
BNP men throng Nayapaltan to join mass rally
Palestinian president cancels meeting with Biden
Strike on Gaza hospital kills at least 500
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft