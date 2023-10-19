Iran calls for Islamic countries to sanction Israel

DUBAI, Oct 18: Members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should impose an oil embargo and other sanctions on Israel and expel all Israeli ambassadors, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday.An urgent meeting of the OIC is taking place in the Saudi city of Jeddah to discuss the escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict, after a blast at a Gaza hospital late on Tuesday killed large numbers of Palestinians."The foreign minister calls for an immediate and complete embargo on Israel by Islamic countries, including oil sanctions, in addition to expelling Israeli ambassadors if relations with the Zionist regime have been established," the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement.Amirabdollahian also called for the formation of a team of Islamic lawyers to document potential war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza.Iran has no diplomatic relations with Israel.Prior to the blast at the Gaza hospital on Tuesday, health authorities in Gaza said at least 3,000 people had died during Israel's 11-day bombardment that began after a Hamas Oct. 7 rampage on southern Israeli communities in which 1,300 people were killed and around 200 were taken into Gaza as hostages.Meanwhile, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday accused the United States of being an accomplice in Israeli "crimes" after a rocket struck a hospital complex in war-torn Gaza, killing hundreds."The people of the world consider America to be an accomplice in the crimes of the Zionist regime," Raisi told thousands of people who had gathered in central Tehran in solidarity with the Palestinians.Health authorities in Gaza, which is ruled by the Iran-backed Hamas militant group, said the hospital strike killed at least 471 people and was caused by the latest in a wave of Israeli air strikes.The Israeli army later blamed Palestinian militants, saying it had evidence showing an outgoing Islamic Jihad rocket had misfired.In his address to the Tehran rally, Raisi called for a stop to the bombing of the Gaza Strip, an end to the siege of the enclave and for the delivery of aid to the Palestinian people.The Iranian president also warned of a "harsh revenge by the Islamic world for the crimes committed in Palestine and Gaza"."With the attack on the hospital, the end of the Zionist regime will start," he said, referring to Israel."Every drop of blood that is shed from the Palestinians brings the Zionist regime one step closer to its fall," Raisi said.Thousands of people in Tehran were shown on state television waving the flags of Iran, Palestine and Tehran-allied Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. �REUTERS