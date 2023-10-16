Video
Puja gifts distributed among Hindu families in Panchagarh

Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 11:47 AM  Count : 210
Observer Correspondent

Puja gifts distributed among Hindu families in Panchagarh

Puja gifts distributed among Hindu families in Panchagarh


Puja gifts have been distributed among the families of Hindu communities in Panchagarh town on Monday on the occasion of upcoming Durga Puja.

Panchagarh municipal mayor Zakia Khatun distributed these to about three hundred men and women of Panchagarh municipal area as gifts from the Prime Minister in the morning.
The mayor wished people of Hindu religion and said, ''It is not only your festival but also a festival of us who believe in Bengali culture.''

Communal harmony prevails in the country now which has been possible only because of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, she added.

The mayor later highlighted the development activities of the government and urged everyone to vote Sheikh Hasina again in future.

At that time, Jubo League leader Jebunnahar Mukta, Panchagarh Press Club general secretary Jamil Chowdhury Dollar and journalist Shahidul Islam Shahid were present, among others.

SIS/SR

« PreviousNext »

