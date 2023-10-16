Video
Home Countryside

Jubo League leader gunned down in Jashore

Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 11:55 AM
Observer Online Report

Jubo League leader gunned down in Jashore

Jubo League leader gunned down in Jashore



A union Jubo League convener was shot to death by miscreants in Jashore's Manirampur upazila on Monday morning.

Son of late Ranjit Biswas, deceased Uday Shanker Biswas, 42, was convener of Nehalpur Union Jubo League and lecturer of Nehalpur School And College. He was the resident of Panchkori village.

Local people said they found that Uday fell alongwith his motorcycle near his house and was bleeding profusely.
They instantly took him to Khulna 250-Bed Hospital where he was declared dead. The on-duty doctors then said that Uday was shot from behind and due to excessive bleeding he died.

Police are investigating the incident, said Manirampur Police Station OC Sheikh Moniruzzaman.

TF

