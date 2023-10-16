BNP to hold youth rally at Nayapaltan







Opposition BNP holds a youth rally in its Nayapaltan party office in the capital at 2pm on Monday.





Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, the youth wing of the BNP, will organise the rally as part of their one-pointt demand.





Jubo Dal president Sultan Salahuddin Tuku will chair the event where Secretary General of BNP Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will speak as the chief guest.

BNP standing committee members Mirza Abbas and Gayeshwar Chandra Roy will attend the rally as special guests.





Meanwhile, LDP will hold a youth rally in front of the party's central office adjacent to the FDC in Karwan Bazar in Dhaka at 3pm. LDP President Oli Ahmed will attend the rally.



