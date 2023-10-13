Thrust on quality teaching to make students worthy citizens

GAIBANDHA, Oct 12: World Teachers Day-2023 was observed in the district on Thursday with a call to provide quality teaching to the students to make them worthy citizens of the country.This years' theme of the day was "The Teachers We Need for the Education We Want: The Global Imperative to reverse the Teacher Shortage".Marking the day, Sinnomul Mohila Samity (SMS), a voluntary organization, and Campaign for Popular Education organized different programmes in cooperation with Educationloud.In the morning, a post-rally discussion meeting was held at the training room of the SMS in the town here with executive director of the organization in the chair.Sadar UNO Mahmud Al-Hasan attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest and District Primary Education Officer Md Harun-ur-Rashid spoke at the event as the special guest.Sadar Upazila Secondary Education Officer SM Sayeed Hasan, Assistant Professor of Sundarganj Women Degree College Nasrin Sultana, Journalist Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman and head teacher of NH Modern High School Robiul Islam and head teacher of Khidir Sharif Government Primary School Roknuzzaman Faruk addressed the function, among others, while assistant director of SMS ABM Masudunnabi Lipon moderated the ceremony.The speakers, in their speech, said the day is being observed across the world since 1994.In 1997, the ILO-UNESCO Joint Expert Committee adopted a recommendation for the teachers in higher education, they also said.In the recommendation, an emphasis was givenon promoting the respectability of the teaching profession side by side with ensuring teachers' skill development, job security and social security for the teachers, they added.They also urged the teachers to be more punctual and cordial to perform their duties with sincerity.UNO Mahmud AL-Hasan, in his speech, urged the teachers to come forward with positive attitude and to provide quality teaching among the students to make them worthy citizens to push forward the country towards desired goal and to achieve sustainable development goal by 2030.