Six houses burnt at Kamalganj

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Oct 12: Houses of six families were gutted by fire in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.The incident took place in Baligaon Village under Kamalganj Municipality at around 12 pm.It was known that the fire started from an electrical short circuit in a room of a house, and then soon spread to the adjacent houses.Later on, the fire was brought under control after about one hour of efforts by Kamalganj Fire Service with the cooperation of local residents. However, no one was burnt or injured in the incident. The fire victims said, after failing to get the fire under control, they called 999 and asked the fire service for help. They said, instantly, everything including the furniture of the houses was burnt to ashes.On information, Kamalganj Municipality Mayor Jewel Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Rais Al Rezwan, Upazila Female Vice-Chairman Bilkis Begum, Corruption Prevention Committee President Imtiaz Ahmed Bulbul and Project Implementation Officer Mohammad Asaduzzaman visited the scene.