Friday, 13 October, 2023, 3:50 PM
Xiaomi launches smartphone Redmi A2+

Published : Friday, 13 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Desk

Xiaomi, the well-known global technology brand, on Thursday introduced its latest smartphone, the Xiaomi Redmi A2+. In an era where virtual RAM is prevalent, the Redmi A2+ sets itself apart by providing a substantial 4 GB of physical RAM, says a press release.
In Bangladesh, Redmi A2+ will be available in three colors; black, light green, and light blue, at authorized Xiaomi Stores, Partner Stores, and various Retail Channels. Redmi A2+ comes with 64GB of storage capacity with 3GB, at BDT 9,999 and 4GB at BDT 10,999.
Under the campaign tagline "Bhorshar REDMI, Shobar Jonno," Xiaomi brings its latest smartphone, Redmi A2+. This new device boasts a robust MediaTek Helio G36 processor, an advanced 8MP AI dual camera system, and an enduring 5000mAh (typ) battery for extended usage.
Ziauddin Chowdhury, the Country Manager of Xiaomi Bangladesh, stated: "We are delighted to introduce Xiaomi's latest smartphone, the Redmi A2+, to the Bangladesh market. With the Redmi A2+, we have placed a strong emphasis on real, tangible RAM, recognizing that today's consumers are often misled by virtual RAM offers that provide only temporary solutions. Redmi A2+ will surely fulfill the expectations of the users with its great capabilities when it comes to performance."
The Redmi A2+ enhances its power efficiency, harnessing the MediaTek Helio G36 chipset, with an impressive octa-core processor, of up to 2.2GHz. This configuration ensures a seamless experience for browsing and multimedia consumption. The smartphone offers genuine RAM capacity, with LPDDR4X + eMMC 5.1. Additionally, it facilitates expandable storage of up to 1TB.
As Redmi A2+ is featured with a 6.52" HD+ Dot Drop display, users will be able to enjoy the visuals in a broader view while watching movies and gaming. With a resolution of 1600 x 720 HD+ and a 20:9 aspect ratio, it delivers stunning visuals.
Equipped with a dual-camera setup, the smartphone features an 8MP primary camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. Its HDR mode provides the right balance of exposure and clear photos while shooting high-contrast scenarios.




