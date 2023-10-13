Xiaomi launches smartphone Redmi A2+

Xiaomi, the well-known global technology brand, on Thursday introduced its latest smartphone, the Xiaomi Redmi A2+. In an era where virtual RAM is prevalent, the Redmi A2+ sets itself apart by providing a substantial 4 GB of physical RAM, says a press release.In Bangladesh, Redmi A2+ will be available in three colors; black, light green, and light blue, at authorized Xiaomi Stores, Partner Stores, and various Retail Channels. Redmi A2+ comes with 64GB of storage capacity with 3GB, at BDT 9,999 and 4GB at BDT 10,999.Under the campaign tagline "Bhorshar REDMI, Shobar Jonno," Xiaomi brings its latest smartphone, Redmi A2+. This new device boasts a robust MediaTek Helio G36 processor, an advanced 8MP AI dual camera system, and an enduring 5000mAh (typ) battery for extended usage.Ziauddin Chowdhury, the Country Manager of Xiaomi Bangladesh, stated: "We are delighted to introduce Xiaomi's latest smartphone, the Redmi A2+, to the Bangladesh market. With the Redmi A2+, we have placed a strong emphasis on real, tangible RAM, recognizing that today's consumers are often misled by virtual RAM offers that provide only temporary solutions. Redmi A2+ will surely fulfill the expectations of the users with its great capabilities when it comes to performance."The Redmi A2+ enhances its power efficiency, harnessing the MediaTek Helio G36 chipset, with an impressive octa-core processor, of up to 2.2GHz. This configuration ensures a seamless experience for browsing and multimedia consumption. The smartphone offers genuine RAM capacity, with LPDDR4X + eMMC 5.1. Additionally, it facilitates expandable storage of up to 1TB.As Redmi A2+ is featured with a 6.52" HD+ Dot Drop display, users will be able to enjoy the visuals in a broader view while watching movies and gaming. With a resolution of 1600 x 720 HD+ and a 20:9 aspect ratio, it delivers stunning visuals.Equipped with a dual-camera setup, the smartphone features an 8MP primary camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. Its HDR mode provides the right balance of exposure and clear photos while shooting high-contrast scenarios.