foodpanda to give discount to Toffee subscribers

foodpanda Bangladesh partnered with Toffee of Banglalink Digital Communications Ltd., the popular digital streaming entertainment app, to enhance the experience of Toffee subscribers by offering them exclusive foodpanda discount vouchers.An agreement has been signed between Toffee and foodpanda on this partnership on Thursday, says a press release.Through this partnership, any Toffee subscriber from any network can gain access to up to BDT 150 discount vouchers that can be redeemed on foodpanda orders with every Toffee Cricket world cup access pack purchase through Toffee app using various payment methods and Banglalink data packs, adding extra flavor to their entertainment and dining experience.For every Toffee pack purchase these vouchers are applicable every time for a one-time use coupon on food orders only, allowing customers to savor delicious meals while enjoying their favorite digital content. The vouchers are available till the final match of the World Cup and can be redeemed till November 26, 2023.Banglalink have affordable Toffee access packs and data packs based on daily, weekly, and monthly subscriptions with cashback and free data offers respectively making the foodpanda vouchers a double win.The collaboration between foodpanda Bangladesh and Toffee is a testament to their commitment to delivering maximum value and benefits to their customers. With this partnership, users can relish the best of both worlds - top-quality entertainment and mouthwatering cuisine."We are thrilled to partner with Toffee to bring our customers an incredible opportunity to enjoy their favorite meals with exclusive discounts," said Siddhartha Bhowmick, Associate Director of Enterprise Business at foodpanda Bangladesh. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to enhancing the overall dining experience for our valued customers," Siddhartha said.Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury, Marketing Deputy Director, Toffee, Banglalink said "This synergy between two prominent brands in Bangladesh reflects our commitment to providing our customers with exceptional benefits and experiences. We believe that this partnership will not only enrich the offerings for our subscribers but also strengthen the bond between Banglalink and its loyal customer base. We are excited about the potential of this collaboration and the mutual benefits it brings to our users.Brands and Communications Director of Banglalink Qazi Urfi Ahmad, Head of Content, Toffee Masudul Amin Rintu, Finance Director of foodpanda Jamal Yusuff Zuberi Head of Advertising and Partnerships of foodpanda Adnan Faruqi and Head of Corporate Affairs and Media Relations of foodpanda, Gazi Towhid Ahmed were present in the signing event.Banglalink's Toffee app is known for its extensive library of digital entertainment content, including movies, web series, and more. The addition of foodpanda discounts is set to make the app even more appealing to users who appreciate quality entertainment and delicious food.