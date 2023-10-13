Dhaka Bank holds health campaign for its employees

Dhaka Bank Ltd organised a health campaign named "Healthy Living Discussion" for health care protection of their employees at the Head Office of Dhaka Bank recently.The campaign was organised in collaboration with India's online healthcare service MedRabbits.The health campaign was inaugurated by Mohammad Abu Jafar, Acting Managing Director of Dhaka Bank Ltd, says a press release.Deputy Managing Directors: Md Mostaque Ahmed, AKM Shahnawaj, Akhlakur Rahman and HM Mostafizur Rahman, EVP and Head of Retail Banking of Dhaka Bank were also present.The campaign was attended by- Senior Joint Replacement Surgeon Dr. Ateet Sharma of K D Hospital, Ahmedabad, Dr.Sachi Joshi Gynaecologist and Obstetrics of K D Hospital, Ahmedabad, Dr.T Surendra Reddy, Radio therapy and Oncologist of Cytecare Hospital, Bangalore, Dr. Aditya V, Liver cancer specialist of Cytecare Hospital, Bangalore.Mohammad Abu Jafar, Acting Managing Director of Dhaka Bank Limited said, "In this campaign, employees of Dhaka Bank Limited will be aware to protect their health and make significant improvement in quality of life." Employees of all branches of Dhaka Bank participated spontaneously in the health care discussion session through Zoom Apps.