Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 October, 2023, 3:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US-Bangla gets recognition of IATA

Published : Friday, 13 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141
Business Desk

US-Bangla Airlines, one of the largest airlines in Bangladesh, has become the first domestic private airline to be recognized as an International Air Transport Association (IATA) airline.
By 2023, 18 airlines in the world have achieved accreditation as IATA Airlines, among which US-Bangla is one, says a press release.
Although several private airlines in Bangladesh have been operating in the last 27 years, it is the first time that US-Bangla has achieved this honor and will be able to play a participatory role in world air transport. Recently US-Bangla Airlines also acquired IOSA certificate.
It started its journey on July 17, 2014 and is currently operating domestic flights from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Sylhet, Saidpur, Jashore, Rajshahi, Barishal. Besides, US-Bangla Airlines is operating flights to 11 international destinations in 9 countries.
Currently operating flights to Kolkata, Chennai, Male, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Guangzhou, Sharjah, Dubai, Doha and Muscat routes. US-Bangla Airlines plans to operate flights on Jeddah, Delhi route in near future.
The US-Bangla fleet has a total of 20 aircraft including 8 Boeing 737-800, 9 ATR 72-600. Two 436-seat Airbus 330s and four ATR 72-600 aircraft are planned to be added to the US-Bangla fleet soon.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BD donates medicine to Sri Lanka
PRAN-RFL plans to invest Tk 680cr Habiganj Industrial Park
Robi launches Google's Rich Business Messaging service
Netherlands can co-op in ship building, recycling in Bangladesh
IMF team meets ACC officials to weigh compliance of loan condition
BD to have tech-based smart ports
Dhaka Bank holds health campaign for its employees
Xiaomi launches smartphone Redmi A2+


Latest News
Govt has pushed economy towards a major crisis: Fakhrul
3rd batch of nuclear fuel reaches Rooppur plant
Man held with Tk 1.6cr gold in Dhaka airport
Pakistan target ending World Cup jinx against India
Man dies after hit by pick-up van at Kamrangirchar
New Zealand sent Bangladesh to bat first
Reporter Saviano fined 1,000 euros for defaming Italy PM
Israel calls for evacuation of 1mn people from northern Gaza
Job seekers block roads as exam postponed without notice
Man stabbed dead at Dakshinkhan
Most Read News
Ex-Cumilla Judicial Magistrate jailed for contempt of court
Dinajpur mayor Jahangir jailed, asked to surrender
Drug case: Pakistani national jailed for life by court in Dhaka
Ex-Chief Judicial Magistrate gets bail 3 hours after jail sentence
Man arrested in Savar for raping 7-yr-old girl
Charge framing hearing in 11 cases against Khaleda Nov 13
No meeting with Peter Haas held on Thursday: Mirza Fakhrul
Over 338,000 people displaced in Gaza: UN
Four key India-Pakistan battles at World Cup
PM likely to visit Brussels on Oct 24
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft