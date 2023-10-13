Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 October, 2023, 3:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

RMG exports to EU up by 11.47pc to $5.51b in July-September

Published : Friday, 13 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143

As per the latest statistics of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), readymade garment export to the European Union reached US$ 5.51 billion during July-September of FY 2023-24, 11.47% up compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.
"Our exports to Spain, France, Netherlands and Italy showed 23.26%, 8.67%, 18.97% and 23.22% growth respectively. On the other hand, export to Germany, the largest export market in the EU, declined by 4.41% with an amount of US$ 1.45 billion compared to the July-September 2022-23 FY, said a press release sent by Mohiuddin Rubel, director at BGMEA.
"Our RMG export to the USA stood US$ 2.07 billion in the first three months of FY 2023-24 with 2.77 % growth. At the same time, exports to the UK and Canada reached US$ 1.45 billion and US$ 352.86 million, with 21.35 % and 5.44% growth respectively," he said.
During July-September, of FY 2023-24,  apparel export to non-traditional markets grew by 24.93% to US$ 2.24 billion from US$ 1.80 billion in the corresponding period of previous year, said the BGMEA director.
Among the major non-traditional markets, exports to Japan, Australia and South Korea increased by 39.44%, 54.11% and 37.01% respectively but export to India declined by 7.69%, he added.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BD donates medicine to Sri Lanka
PRAN-RFL plans to invest Tk 680cr Habiganj Industrial Park
Robi launches Google's Rich Business Messaging service
Netherlands can co-op in ship building, recycling in Bangladesh
IMF team meets ACC officials to weigh compliance of loan condition
BD to have tech-based smart ports
Dhaka Bank holds health campaign for its employees
Xiaomi launches smartphone Redmi A2+


Latest News
Govt has pushed economy towards a major crisis: Fakhrul
3rd batch of nuclear fuel reaches Rooppur plant
Man held with Tk 1.6cr gold in Dhaka airport
Pakistan target ending World Cup jinx against India
Man dies after hit by pick-up van at Kamrangirchar
New Zealand sent Bangladesh to bat first
Reporter Saviano fined 1,000 euros for defaming Italy PM
Israel calls for evacuation of 1mn people from northern Gaza
Job seekers block roads as exam postponed without notice
Man stabbed dead at Dakshinkhan
Most Read News
Ex-Cumilla Judicial Magistrate jailed for contempt of court
Dinajpur mayor Jahangir jailed, asked to surrender
Drug case: Pakistani national jailed for life by court in Dhaka
Ex-Chief Judicial Magistrate gets bail 3 hours after jail sentence
Man arrested in Savar for raping 7-yr-old girl
Charge framing hearing in 11 cases against Khaleda Nov 13
No meeting with Peter Haas held on Thursday: Mirza Fakhrul
Over 338,000 people displaced in Gaza: UN
Four key India-Pakistan battles at World Cup
PM likely to visit Brussels on Oct 24
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft