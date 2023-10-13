Premier Banks inks participatory deal with Bangladesh Bank The Premier Bank Ltd has recently signed a Participation Agreement with Financial Sector Support and Strategic Planning Department (FSSSPD) of the Bangladesh Bank for availing of refinancing facility in US Dollar.





The fund will be provided under "Bangladesh Bank - Long Term Financing Facility (BB-LTFF)" for facilitating long term financing of firms, mainly the export oriented manufacturing industries.







Liza Fahmida, Director, Financial Sector Support and Strategic Planning Department (FSSSPD), Bangladesh Bank and M Rezaul Karim, FCMA, Managing Director and CEO of The Premier Bank Limited signed the agreement in presence of Nurun Nahar, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank, on behalf of their respective organisations.







Under this agreement, the exporters, enterprises and other manufacturing industries in the country may avail of refinancing funds to supporting their business, says a press release.Md Touhidul Alam Khan, FCMA, Additional Managing Director and Chief Credit Officer of Premier Bank along with high officials from both the organisations were present among others at the agreement signing ceremony.