Wednesday, 11 October, 2023, 10:04 PM
Niko graft case

Khaleda appeals for writ against producing three foreign witnesses

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 1:58 PM  Count : 288
Observer Online Report

Khaleda appeals for writ against producing three foreign witnesses

Khaleda appeals for writ against producing three foreign witnesses


BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia has appealed for a writ challenging the legality of bringing three foreigners to the country to testify against her in the Niko graft case.

Barrister Kayser Kamal, lawyer of Khaleda Zia, submitted the application on behalf her to the High Court on Wednesday.
He said, "The permission given to foreign witnesses coming to the country is out of jurisdiction. We appealed to the High Court challenging the order of this permission."

Earlier, a  Dhaka court on September 17 allowed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to produce three foreign witnesses - one from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and two members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police - before the court in the Niko graft case.

Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-9 pronounced the order after hearing the petition in the case.

The three foreign officials are Debra LaPrevotte Griffith of the FBI and Kelvin Duggan and Lloyd Schoepp of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Later, the judge fixed October 10 for the next hearing of the case.

Earlier on September 12, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin filed an application to produce the witnesses.

EM



