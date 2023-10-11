|
World Cup match no 9
Afghanistan elect to bat against India
Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 2:05 PM Count : 266
|
Afghanistan have won the toss and elected to bat first against India in Match- 9 of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.
India made a change in the playing squad as Ashwin misses out and Shardul Thakur comes in for him while Afghanistan decided to play with the same team.
Meanwhile, Hashmatullah Shahidi says if Afghanistan bat well and put up a good score, he is confident in his bowling attack to defend the total.
Playing XI's:
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
SA