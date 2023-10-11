

Afghanistan elect to bat against India





India made a change in the playing squad as Ashwin misses out and Shardul Thakur comes in for him while Afghanistan decided to play with the same team.





Meanwhile, Hashmatullah Shahidi says if Afghanistan bat well and put up a good score, he is confident in his bowling attack to defend the total.



Playing XI's:



Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.



India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.



