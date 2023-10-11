Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 October, 2023, 10:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

World Cup match no 9

Afghanistan elect to bat against India

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 2:05 PM  Count : 266
Observer Online Report

Afghanistan elect to bat against India

Afghanistan elect to bat against India


Afghanistan have won the toss and elected to bat first against India in Match- 9 of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

India made a change in the playing squad as Ashwin misses out and Shardul Thakur comes in for him while Afghanistan decided to play with the same team.
Rohit Sharma says India were looking to bat second because of they trained in Delhi last evening and saw a fair bit of dew around.

Meanwhile, Hashmatullah Shahidi says if Afghanistan bat well and put up a good score, he is confident in his bowling attack to defend the total.

Playing XI's:

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

SA

Related Topics

World Cup   India   Afghanistan  





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Metropolis School Volleyball meet begins Thursday
Shahidi, Omarzai fifties steer Afghanistan against India
Afghanistan elect to bat against India
Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate
India vs Afghanistan head-to-head in ODI WC
Gill to miss India's second game against Afghanistan as well
Walton-DRU Media Football Tournament begins Wednesday
Pakistan win against Sri Lanka chasing record highest 345 runs


Latest News
Gaza plunges further into darkness as Israel cuts power to war-torn strip
BNP making poisonous statements over Rooppur power plant: Quader
'I have done my best to portray Bangabandhu on silver screen'
Govt is ready to hold fair, violence-free polls: Home Minister
Shakib Khan may pair up with Tollywood actress Mishti Chakraborty
IRI-NDI pre-electoral team didn't give advice on election: Law Minister
Govt wants to kill Khaleda Zia: Fakhrul
Gold prices rise by Tk 2,333 per bhori
Workshop on investigative journalism held in Ctg
Hizb ut-Tahrir man held in Narsingdi
Most Read News
Use Khas lands for our agricultural development
Adilur, Elan get HC bail
Mahedi in for Mahmudullah as Bangladesh bowl against England
PM’s Padma Bridge train journey: 11 individuals of different professions to accompany her
5 WASA workers burnt in gas line explosion while working
Awami League turns Bangladesh into looters' paradise: Fakhrul
'You've turned the country into hell': HC tells state counsel
PM opens Padma rail link
Complain against HC judge who says 'you've turned the country into a hell'
US wants peaceful, fair, participatory elections: CEC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft