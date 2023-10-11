Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 October, 2023, 10:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Youth killed as truck overturns in Munshiganj

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 1:55 PM  Count : 204
Observer Online Report

Youth killed as truck overturns in Munshiganj

Youth killed as truck overturns in Munshiganj


A young man was killed as a container carrying lorry truck overturned on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway at Gajaria upazila in Munshiganj district on Wednesday morning.

The accident took place at around 7.30am in Bhaterchar area under the upazila.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Manik, 28, sson of Abdul Hafez, hailed from Kaharikhola area under Chakaria upazila in Cox's Bazar district.

Quoting witnesses, Bhaberchar Highway Police Station inspector SM Rasheduzzaman said the accident occurred when a Dhaka-bound lorry truck overturned on the highway as its driver lost control over the steering of the vehicle. At that time, Mohammad Manik fell on the road and crushed under the truck.

Being informed, fire service personnel from Gajaria fire sevice station rushed there and rescued Manik from under the truck and sent him to the upazila health complex, where the on-duty doctor decalred him dead, said Ali Ajgar, an official of the fire sevice station.

Policfe seized the truck, however, its driver manged to flee the scene, and legal action is underway in this regard, inspector SM Rasheduzzaman added.

SA

Related Topics

Munshiganj   accident  





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Workshop on investigative journalism held in Ctg
Hizb ut-Tahrir man held in Narsingdi
BNP leader Chand denied bail in two cases
IIUC Tech Fest concludes
Woman, nephew die in road mishap while returning from Puja shopping
Minor child drowns in Bhola
Main accused in Ctg Juba League leader murder case held
MBSTU hosts Academic Genius Award


Latest News
BNP making poisonous statements over Rooppur power plant: Quader
'I have done my best to portray Bangabandhu on silver screen'
Govt is ready to hold fair, violence-free polls: Home Minister
Shakib Khan may pair up with Tollywood actress Mishti Chakraborty
IRI-NDI pre-electoral team didn't give advice on election: Law Minister
Govt wants to kill Khaleda Zia: Fakhrul
Gold prices rise by Tk 2,333 per bhori
Workshop on investigative journalism held in Ctg
Hizb ut-Tahrir man held in Narsingdi
BNP leader Chand denied bail in two cases
Most Read News
Use Khas lands for our agricultural development
Adilur, Elan get HC bail
Mahedi in for Mahmudullah as Bangladesh bowl against England
PM’s Padma Bridge train journey: 11 individuals of different professions to accompany her
5 WASA workers burnt in gas line explosion while working
Awami League turns Bangladesh into looters' paradise: Fakhrul
'You've turned the country into hell': HC tells state counsel
PM opens Padma rail link
Complain against HC judge who says 'you've turned the country into a hell'
US wants peaceful, fair, participatory elections: CEC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft