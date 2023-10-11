

Youth killed as truck overturns in Munshiganj





Quoting witnesses, Bhaberchar Highway Police Station inspector SM Rasheduzzaman said the accident occurred when a Dhaka-bound lorry truck overturned on the highway as its driver lost control over the steering of the vehicle. At that time, Mohammad Manik fell on the road and crushed under the truck.



Being informed, fire service personnel from Gajaria fire sevice station rushed there and rescued Manik from under the truck and sent him to the upazila health complex, where the on-duty doctor decalred him dead, said Ali Ajgar, an official of the fire sevice station.



Policfe seized the truck, however, its driver manged to flee the scene, and legal action is underway in this regard, inspector SM Rasheduzzaman added.



