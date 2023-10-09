Video
Monday, 9 October, 2023
Yamaha brings new sports bike R15 version 4.0

Published : Monday, 9 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Yamaha brings new sports bike R15 version 4.0

Yamaha brings new sports bike R15 version 4.0

ACI Motors inaugurated Yamaha's premium sports segment motorcycle R15 version 4.0 at ACI Centre in the capital recently with new colour Intensity White and R15M version 4.0 with LED flasher & TFT metre.
 
Both the bikes have BS7 (OBD2) engines. Both the bikes also have all the modern features, which will easily attract Yamaha's valued customers, says a press release.

Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director of ACI Motors were present as the chief guests and other higher officials of ACI Motors were also present in the inaugural function.

ACI Motors is the sole distributor and technical collaboration partner of Yamaha motorcycles in Bangladesh. ACI Motors started its journey in 2007 as a subsidiary of renowned company ACI Limited.

Currently, Yamaha has 116 3S (Sales, Service and Spare Parts) dealer points across the country.



« PreviousNext »

