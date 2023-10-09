

‘NASA Space Apps Challenge attracts youths to science, technology’



"It is the perfect place to exercise creative and independent thinking of space technology. I appreciate and thank BASIS for organizing this programme for the 9th time in a row. I hope this streak will energize our youngsters and win the World championships for the fourth time," she said.



The education Minister was speaking as the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the two-day 9th NASA Space Apps Challenge 2023, at the Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) auditorium on Saturday.

Organized by Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) and BASIS Students Forum, hackathon lasted for 36 hours continuously, says a press release.



IUB Vice Chancellor Prof. Tanweer Hasan and US Embassy Economics, Science and Technology Officer James Gardiner attended the concluding ceremony as the special guest and the guest of honour respectively. BASIS President Russell T. Ahmed presided over the ceremony.



Prof. Tanveer Hasan said: "We currently stand on the brink of forth industrial revolution, where technological advances are reshaping industry and society. This will above all encourage our youth to become scientists and technologists."



James Gardiner inspired the participants saying: "Keep exploring, keep trying new things. And one day you might find NASA or NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) might find you". He lastly congratulated all the participants and hoped to see the fourth winner of this challenge this year from Bangladesh



In his welcome speech, Tanvir Hossain Khan, Convener of NASA Space Apps Challenge Bangladesh 2023 and Director of BASIS, said, "More than 2 thousand contestants from 9 cities across the country have participated this year.



Out of the 210 teams, top 50 teams directly participated at IUB premises and the remaining 160 team participated virtually in a two-day hackathon.



We have achieved the glory of becoming world champion for the last three times and I believe this streak of glory will continue."



Russell T. Ahmed said, "Initiatives like the NASA Space Apps Challenge.. inspires young minds to dream big and become the scientists, engineers and innovators of tomorrow by solving a variety of challenges realistically."



Mohammad Mahdee-uz-Zaman and Ariful Hasan Opu, Adviser of NASA Space Apps Challenge, among others spoke at the event.



Winners of NASA Space Apps Challenge 2023 are mentioned below:

Dhaka- Champion: Team Rubust, Runner-up: Team Astrotitans, 2nd Runner-up: Team Eclipso, Chattagram- Champion: Team Alpha, Runner-up: Team Tukhor, 2nd Runner-up: Team Plexus, Rajshahi- Champion: Team Voyagers, Runner-up: Team Error 404, 2nd Runner-up: Team Mars Marvel, Cumilla- Champion: Team Hybrid, Runner-up: Team Edgefly, 2nd Runner-up: Moonrakers, Sylhet- Champion: Team Eclipsia, Runner-up: Team Proshphut, 2nd Runner-up: Team Astroglide, Khulna- Champion: Team Storm Troopers, Runner-up: Team Mohakorsho, 2nd Runner-up: Team Anirbaan, Barisal- Champion: The Titans, Runner-up: Team Yottabyte, 2nd Runner-up: Space Alchemists, Rangpur- Champion: Team Recursion, Runner-up: The Space Squad, 2nd Runner-up: Team Galactic Gladiators, Mymensingh- Champion: Team Inception_Last_Hope, Runner-up: Team Solarsentinel, 2nd Runner-up: Team Lunar Allies.



