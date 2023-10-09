Video
Liton Das becomes Dettol's new brand ambassador

Published : Monday, 9 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Business Desk

Liton Kumar Das, the opening batsman and wicket keeper of the Bangladesh national cricket team, has become the brand ambassador for the international hygiene and personal care brand Dettol.

This partnership was recently formalized at the head office of Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh in Dhaka, says a press release.

Also present at the event were Salauddin Ahmed Tarek, Senior Marketing Manager of Dettol; Brand Manager Md. Amin Ul Bashir Alvi; Founder & CEO of N9ine Sports & Marketing Consultancy, Ahmed Nafiz Momen, and others.

As part of this collaboration, Liton Das is featured in a new TV commercial (TVC) for Dettol's well-known campaign 'Protect What You Love' where he shares his journey to becoming a cricketer.

This campaign has a long history of association with various renowned athletes from around the world, including the Australian national cricket team and the England national football team, and now Liton Das proudly represents Bangladesh.

Liton Kumar Das, expressed his delight, saying, "My family and I have been using various Dettol products for a long time, so I am thrilled to be the brand ambassador for such a beloved product.

Just as Dettol ensures 100% protection against germs, in this ICC Cricket World Cup, we will also strive to give our 100% to our country."

Salauddin Ahmed Tarek, stated: " Cricket is a sport we love, and we are delighted to have Liton on board as a representative of Dettol's commitment to keeping everything we love 100% secure. Through this partnership, we look forward to offering consumers something great."



