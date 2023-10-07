

Dhaka Regency celebrating ‘The local culinary heritage of Bangladesh’



Local and foreign guests will be able to enjoy the authentic local delicacies of all eight divisions of the country until October 30.



At a press briefing held at the hotel on Tuesday, Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort's executive director, Shahid Hamid, said, 'As the most popular Bangladeshi hotel brand, we are always inspired to promote and introduce Bangladeshi local and traditional cuisine using authentic spices to locals and foreigners.'

The hotel's Director for Food and Beverage, Ahmed Hossain, said, 'With this festival, we are bringing delicacies from all across Bangladesh, delving deeper into the inner food culture of each division of the country.'



