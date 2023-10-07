Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 October, 2023, 4:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Dhaka Regency celebrating ‘The local culinary heritage of Bangladesh’

Published : Saturday, 7 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Life & Style Desk

Dhaka Regency celebrating ‘The local culinary heritage of Bangladesh’

Dhaka Regency celebrating ‘The local culinary heritage of Bangladesh’

Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort in the capital city is all set to kick off 'The Local Culinary Heritage of Bangladesh 2023' food festival on October 5.

Local and foreign guests will be able to enjoy the authentic local delicacies of all eight divisions of the country until October 30.

At a press briefing held at the hotel on Tuesday, Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort's executive director, Shahid Hamid, said, 'As the most popular Bangladeshi hotel brand, we are always inspired to promote and introduce Bangladeshi local and traditional cuisine using authentic spices to locals and foreigners.'

The hotel's Director for Food and Beverage, Ahmed Hossain, said, 'With this festival, we are bringing delicacies from all across Bangladesh, delving deeper into the inner food culture of each division of the country.'



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Egyptian food festival at InterContinental
Dhaka Regency celebrating ‘The local culinary heritage of Bangladesh’
Luchi & Niramish Aloo Dum
Kids Puja Fashion
Smile brighter every day with Osstem Implant
Le Reve's 14th anniversary celebration held
Peswari Malai Kebab
Hariali Kebab


Latest News
Electrician electrocuted in Chandpur
10 injured as BCL factions clash at CU
Teenager held for raping child in Bhola
Foreigners never support ill-efforts to disrupt polls: Hasan
Mother, children among 6 missing as trawler capsizes in Meghna
Elderly journo Shilabrata Barua passes away
AL's men don't go to cast ballots now-a-days: Kader Siddiqui
Bowlers propel Pakistan to seal big win against Netherlands
Minor child drowns in Sherpur
Terminal 3 at Shahjalal set for soft opening Saturday
Most Read News
Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize
We need to establish a secure on-line marketplace
Drone kills 112 at Syria military academy as Turkey pounds northeast
Terminal 3 at Shahjalal set for soft opening Saturday
IBTRA commences 156th internship programme
None raised caretaker govt issue during US, UK visits: PM
Five arrested for killing schoolboy in Natore
Over ends with 5 balls!
Lightning kills uncle, nephew in Gafargaon
Sikkim flash flood: Death toll rises to 40, bodies found in Bengal, Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft