Saturday, 7 October, 2023, 4:19 AM
Home Life & Style

Luchi & Niramish Aloo Dum

Published : Saturday, 7 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Luchi & Niramish Aloo Dum

Luchi & Niramish Aloo Dum

Luchi
Ingredients:
1 Cup = Flour
1/2 tsp = Salt
1 tsp = Ghee
1/2 cup = water

Method:
1.    In a deep bowl mix all purpose flour, salt, ghee and water to prepare a soft dough.

2.    Gradually add water as required for kneading the flour.

3.    Divide the dough into equal small portions and make balls to roll it out.

4.    Before rolling each ball dip it a little in water or oil from one side to avoid stickening.

5.    Now roll each ball into a circle of equal size.

6.    Heat oil in a pan on high flame.

7.    When the oil is perfectly hot, slide the Luchi in the hot oil for frying it.

8.    Luchi will begin to puff up. Cook on both the sides and avoid burning it.

9.    Drain it on the paper towels to remove the excess oil.

10.    Serve the hot Luchi immediately with any curry of your choice.

Niramish Aloo Dum
Ingredients:
1 cup = 250 ml potato
To boil the potato
v    1 kg= Baby Potato
v    1 tsp= Salt
v    1 litre= boiled Water

Other ingredients
v    2 = Tomatoes, deseeded and diced for paste
v    1/3 cup = boiled green Peas (Optional)
v    2 inches = Ginger paste or grated
v    2-3 =  green Chillies
v    12-15 = Cashew nuts
v    � ts p= Cumin seeds
v    4 = Cardamoms
v    4 = Cloves
v    2 inches= Cinnamon stick
v    1= Bay leaf
v    2= Dry Red Chillies
v    2 tbsp = Yogurt, beaten
v    1 tsp =Turmeric powder
v    1 tsp = red Chilli powder
v    1 tsp = Cumin powder
v    1 tsp = Coriander powder
v    1 tsp = Bengali Garam Masala powder
v    1 tsp = Ghee (Clarified butter)
v    1 tsp = Sugar
v    Salt to taste
v    1-1� cups = Water for gravy

Method:
1.    Wash the baby potatoes thoroughly and transfer them into a pan. Add 1 teaspoon salt, 1 litre boiled water into the pan and give a stir. Put the pan on the high flame and allow the baby potatoes to boil for 20-25 minutes.

2.    Cook the potatoes till al dente. Check with a fork whether the potatoes have got cooked properly or not. If it is done, then swich off the flame and strain the baby potatoes.

3.    Add cold water into it and allow the potatoes to cool down. Then peel off the skin of each potato and keep them aside.

4.    On the other hand, take a jar of a grinder and add cashew nuts into it. Add some water and pulse it to a smooth paste and keep it aside.

5.    In the same jar or in a new jar of a grinder, add the tomato chunks and close the lid. Pulse it to a smooth paste and keep it aside.

6.    Now put a pan on flame and allow it to become completely dry. Then add mustard oil into it and once the oil is hot, add 1 bay leaf, 2 dry red chillies, 4 cloves, 2 inches cinnamon stick, 4 cardamoms, � teaspoon cumin seeds and let them crackle.

7.    Put the flame in low and add ginger paste, 1 teaspoon turmeric powder, 1 teaspoon red chilli powder into the pan and give a nice stir. Cook it in lowest flame for 1-2 minutes until the raw smell of ginger goes away.

8.    Add tomato paste into the pan and give a nice stir. Cook in medium to low flame for 4-5 minutes until it releases oil.

9.    Add the whipped yogurt into the pan and cook it in low flame for another couple of minutes until it releases oil.

10.    Add the cashew nut paste into the pan and give a nice mix. Cook it low flame for 1-2 minutes. Stir it in between.

11.    Add 1 teaspoon cumin powder, 1 teaspoon coriander powder into the pan and mix it well. Cook it in low flame for another 2-3 minutes.

12.    Add boiled and peeled baby potatoes, 2-3 green chillies into the pan and give a nice mix.

13.    Add salt, 1 teaspoon sugar into the pan and mix it well. Cover the pan and cook it over low flame for 5-6 minutes.

14.    Add 1� cup water into the pan for gravy and give a nice stir. Put the flame in high until the gravy starts boiling.

15.    Put the flame in low and add 1/3 cup boiled peas into the pan and mix it. Cover the pan and cook it in low flame for 8-10 minutes.

16.    Add 1 teaspoon Bengali garam masala powder, 1 teaspoon ghee and give a nice mix.

17.    Put the flame in high and simmer the gravy for few seconds and then switch off the flame.





