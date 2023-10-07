

Egyptian food festival at InterContinental



In an exciting pre-event press conference held today, a distinguished panel of attendees provided a glimpse into the culinary extravaganza that awaits food enthusiasts.



The pre-event press conference, held at InterContinental Dhaka, was attended by esteemed dignitaries, key partners, and event organizers including Mohammad.

Atiqur Rahaman, Managing Director, Bangladesh Services Ltd (Owning company of InterContinental Dhaka); Mostafa Magdy Elkady, Bangladesh District Manager, EgyptAir Airlines; Mohammad Alaa Raslan, Financial Manager, Egypt Airlines; Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, Additional Managing Director and Chief Business Officer City Bank; Sawkat Ali, Assistant Manager of Corporate Sales, Halda Valley; Ashwani Nayar, General Manager, InterContinental Dhaka; Rezwan Maruf, Director of Sales & Marketing, InterContinental Dhaka and Olivier Loreaux, Director of Food & Beverage, InterContinental Dhaka. The enchanting flavors of Egypt are about to take center stage at the iconic InterContinental Dhaka, as the much-anticipated Egyptian Food Festival is set to kick off on October 5.In an exciting pre-event press conference held today, a distinguished panel of attendees provided a glimpse into the culinary extravaganza that awaits food enthusiasts.The pre-event press conference, held at InterContinental Dhaka, was attended by esteemed dignitaries, key partners, and event organizers including Mohammad.Atiqur Rahaman, Managing Director, Bangladesh Services Ltd (Owning company of InterContinental Dhaka); Mostafa Magdy Elkady, Bangladesh District Manager, EgyptAir Airlines; Mohammad Alaa Raslan, Financial Manager, Egypt Airlines; Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, Additional Managing Director and Chief Business Officer City Bank; Sawkat Ali, Assistant Manager of Corporate Sales, Halda Valley; Ashwani Nayar, General Manager, InterContinental Dhaka; Rezwan Maruf, Director of Sales & Marketing, InterContinental Dhaka and Olivier Loreaux, Director of Food & Beverage, InterContinental Dhaka.