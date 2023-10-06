

We need to establish a secure on-line marketplace



Today, online shopping has become a norm. Shoppers can explore a vast array of products and make purchases from the comfort of their homes. However, this convenience is not without risks. Ordering products online means relying on seller provided information, which opens the door to various scams. Some unscrupulous individuals exploit this vulnerability by absconding with funds or delivering subpar goods. Consequently, as the convenience of online shopping expands, so does the need for vigilance and security measures to protect consumers from potential fraud.



Factors contributing to the Pervasiveness and Appeal of Online Shopping in Bangladesh. The concept of e-commerce, initially introduced in the UK in the late 1970s by taking orders over a telephone connection, has evolved significantly with the development of information technology. In the early 21st century, the trend of online shopping began to surge globally, driven by popular platforms like Amazon, eBay, and Alibaba, along with various payment gateways. Presently, approximately one-fifth of all retail transactions worldwide are conducted online. Bangladesh, like many other nations, embarked on its online shopping journey in the early 21st century. However, owing to significant advancements in the country's information technology sector, online shopping experienced explosive growth, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic as people sought the convenience and safety of shopping from home. Online shopping eliminates the need to visit physical stores, carry goods, or haggle over prices. Consumers can easily browse product information and customer reviews, allowing them to make informed choices about product quality and pricing. Payment methods are diverse, including mobile banking, credit cards, debit cards, and cash on delivery. Online marketplaces like Daraz, Chaldal, and Food Panda offer various discounts and offers. Moreover, online shopping transcends geographical boundaries, enabling transactions from any part of the country. Buyers and sellers engage through personal websites, Facebook pages, and online marketplaces. Virtually everything, from household items and clothing to electronics and even plants and livestock, is now available online.

The e-commerce sector in Bangladesh has flourished, with approximately 2,000 registered e-commerce companies and over 50,000 social media pages and organizations dedicated to online sales. In 2022, the e-commerce market was valued at Tk. 66 thousand crore, with projections indicating it could reach Tk. 1.5 lakh crore by 2026. How are people being cheated in online shopping? The expansion of online shopping in Bangladesh has paralleled a concerning surge in fraudulent activities. Instances of online shopping scams and customer grievances are mounting. Numerous online marketplaces and retailers employ deceptive tactics, presenting enticing product images and descriptions that starkly contrast with the actual poor-quality items they dispatch. Fake customer reviews exacerbate the deception, leaving buyers misled. Consumers routinely receive torn, damaged, spoiled, or subpar products, spanning diverse categories, including clothing, electronics, and food items. Late or non-delivery of goods compounds the issue, as unscrupulous vendors either vanish after receiving payment or obstruct customer contact. The absence of physical offices or showrooms leaves customers without post-purchase support. Some entities entice buyers with lavish discounts, cashbacks, and incentives, only to disappear with their funds once trust is established. Moreover, certain companies have duped clients by initially delivering products to a select few, only to subsequently shutter their operations and abscond with substantial sums.



Allegations of such misconduct have already led to legal action against several companies, such as E-Orange, Dhamaka, and Evaly. Furthermore, unverified websites and stores engage in nefarious activities, pilfering personal and financial information, or redirecting users to phishing links, resulting in ID and data breaches. Remedy if cheated: Many victims of online fraud refrain from reporting their ordeals due to the potential for ignorance or the additional time required for legal recourse. This reluctance allows fraudsters to continue their activities unchecked. Every citizen has the right to seek legal assistance in cases of fraud. To protect themselves during online purchases, buyers should be vigilant. They should save the seller's address, mobile number, and website/page URL at the time of purchase, along with screenshots of the shop/page, payment and order confirmations, and chat interactions. Upon realizing the fraud, filing a General Diary (GD) or complaint with relevant evidence at the nearest police station is crucial. Victims can also seek aid from law enforcement agencies' Cyber Cells with a copy of the GD/complaint.



If the culprits are identified, the victim can pursue legal action to ensure the punishment of the culprits by filing a case against them, or they may choose to file a complaint with the Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection or initiate a fraud case in court. Punishment under the prevailing laws of Bangladesh: To safeguard consumers' rights in online shopping, several laws establish guidelines for e-commerce, compensation, and penalties for fraud. The Digital Commerce Management Guidelines-2021 define consumer rights and online shopping fraud, outlining rules for product delivery, advance payments, and marketplace presentations. Section 420 of the Penal Code-1860 allows victims of fraud to file complaints with the police or directly with the court, potentially leading to imprisonment and fines upon conviction. The Sales of Goods Act 1930 permits defrauded individuals to file complaints with an Executive Magistrate. Under the Consumers Right Protection Act 2009, individuals failing to deliver promised products or engaging in fraud can face imprisonment and fines. Precautions to be taken in online shopping: Prudent caution should be exercised in all online shopping endeavors.



Instead of hasty purchases, opt for selective buying. Prioritize established and reputable marketplaces or pages. Verify the presence of a permanent office, the accuracy of vendor IDs, and SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) certification to confirm the authenticity of the websites. Preserve addresses and contact numbers. Scrutinize company ownership, identity, and authentic customer reviews, being vigilant for fake feedback. Resist the allure of rock-bottom prices, massive discounts, cashback offers, or flashy advertisements. Cross-reference product descriptions, images, videos, and prices across different platforms. Familiarize yourself with delivery times, defective product return procedures, refund policies, and after-sales support. Seek detailed product information through the company's chatbox and consult experts when necessary. Opt for cash on delivery to mitigate fraud risk. Never divulge personal or sensitive information during online transactions. Limit advance payments to established, secure marketplaces.



Online payments should only occur on secure websites with trusted payment methods. Upon delivery, inspect and accept products, returning any defective items promptly. In cases of deception, file a complaint with the relevant authority. Avoid clicking on pop-ups or phishing links promising enticing offers in emails, and refrain from online shopping on public WiFi. Diligence, research, and awareness before online shopping minimize the risk of falling victim to scams. By collectively prioritizing vigilance, a secure and prosperous online marketplace can be established, curbing fraudulent activities and ensuring customer satisfaction.



The writer is Director, Legal & Media Wing, RAB Forces Headquarters



Throughout history, the way people engage in commerce has evolved significantly. While ancient markets were hubs for buying and selling goods at competitive prices, modern times have ushered in a diverse array of options. Supermarkets, shopping malls, and mega malls have emerged to enhance the shopping experience. Moreover, the advent of information technology has brought about alternative payment methods like credit cards, debit cards, and mobile banking, reducing our reliance on cash.Today, online shopping has become a norm. Shoppers can explore a vast array of products and make purchases from the comfort of their homes. However, this convenience is not without risks. Ordering products online means relying on seller provided information, which opens the door to various scams. Some unscrupulous individuals exploit this vulnerability by absconding with funds or delivering subpar goods. Consequently, as the convenience of online shopping expands, so does the need for vigilance and security measures to protect consumers from potential fraud.Factors contributing to the Pervasiveness and Appeal of Online Shopping in Bangladesh. The concept of e-commerce, initially introduced in the UK in the late 1970s by taking orders over a telephone connection, has evolved significantly with the development of information technology. In the early 21st century, the trend of online shopping began to surge globally, driven by popular platforms like Amazon, eBay, and Alibaba, along with various payment gateways. Presently, approximately one-fifth of all retail transactions worldwide are conducted online. Bangladesh, like many other nations, embarked on its online shopping journey in the early 21st century. However, owing to significant advancements in the country's information technology sector, online shopping experienced explosive growth, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic as people sought the convenience and safety of shopping from home. Online shopping eliminates the need to visit physical stores, carry goods, or haggle over prices. Consumers can easily browse product information and customer reviews, allowing them to make informed choices about product quality and pricing. Payment methods are diverse, including mobile banking, credit cards, debit cards, and cash on delivery. Online marketplaces like Daraz, Chaldal, and Food Panda offer various discounts and offers. Moreover, online shopping transcends geographical boundaries, enabling transactions from any part of the country. Buyers and sellers engage through personal websites, Facebook pages, and online marketplaces. Virtually everything, from household items and clothing to electronics and even plants and livestock, is now available online.The e-commerce sector in Bangladesh has flourished, with approximately 2,000 registered e-commerce companies and over 50,000 social media pages and organizations dedicated to online sales. In 2022, the e-commerce market was valued at Tk. 66 thousand crore, with projections indicating it could reach Tk. 1.5 lakh crore by 2026. How are people being cheated in online shopping? The expansion of online shopping in Bangladesh has paralleled a concerning surge in fraudulent activities. Instances of online shopping scams and customer grievances are mounting. Numerous online marketplaces and retailers employ deceptive tactics, presenting enticing product images and descriptions that starkly contrast with the actual poor-quality items they dispatch. Fake customer reviews exacerbate the deception, leaving buyers misled. Consumers routinely receive torn, damaged, spoiled, or subpar products, spanning diverse categories, including clothing, electronics, and food items. Late or non-delivery of goods compounds the issue, as unscrupulous vendors either vanish after receiving payment or obstruct customer contact. The absence of physical offices or showrooms leaves customers without post-purchase support. Some entities entice buyers with lavish discounts, cashbacks, and incentives, only to disappear with their funds once trust is established. Moreover, certain companies have duped clients by initially delivering products to a select few, only to subsequently shutter their operations and abscond with substantial sums.Allegations of such misconduct have already led to legal action against several companies, such as E-Orange, Dhamaka, and Evaly. Furthermore, unverified websites and stores engage in nefarious activities, pilfering personal and financial information, or redirecting users to phishing links, resulting in ID and data breaches. Remedy if cheated: Many victims of online fraud refrain from reporting their ordeals due to the potential for ignorance or the additional time required for legal recourse. This reluctance allows fraudsters to continue their activities unchecked. Every citizen has the right to seek legal assistance in cases of fraud. To protect themselves during online purchases, buyers should be vigilant. They should save the seller's address, mobile number, and website/page URL at the time of purchase, along with screenshots of the shop/page, payment and order confirmations, and chat interactions. Upon realizing the fraud, filing a General Diary (GD) or complaint with relevant evidence at the nearest police station is crucial. Victims can also seek aid from law enforcement agencies' Cyber Cells with a copy of the GD/complaint.If the culprits are identified, the victim can pursue legal action to ensure the punishment of the culprits by filing a case against them, or they may choose to file a complaint with the Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection or initiate a fraud case in court. Punishment under the prevailing laws of Bangladesh: To safeguard consumers' rights in online shopping, several laws establish guidelines for e-commerce, compensation, and penalties for fraud. The Digital Commerce Management Guidelines-2021 define consumer rights and online shopping fraud, outlining rules for product delivery, advance payments, and marketplace presentations. Section 420 of the Penal Code-1860 allows victims of fraud to file complaints with the police or directly with the court, potentially leading to imprisonment and fines upon conviction. The Sales of Goods Act 1930 permits defrauded individuals to file complaints with an Executive Magistrate. Under the Consumers Right Protection Act 2009, individuals failing to deliver promised products or engaging in fraud can face imprisonment and fines. Precautions to be taken in online shopping: Prudent caution should be exercised in all online shopping endeavors.Instead of hasty purchases, opt for selective buying. Prioritize established and reputable marketplaces or pages. Verify the presence of a permanent office, the accuracy of vendor IDs, and SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) certification to confirm the authenticity of the websites. Preserve addresses and contact numbers. Scrutinize company ownership, identity, and authentic customer reviews, being vigilant for fake feedback. Resist the allure of rock-bottom prices, massive discounts, cashback offers, or flashy advertisements. Cross-reference product descriptions, images, videos, and prices across different platforms. Familiarize yourself with delivery times, defective product return procedures, refund policies, and after-sales support. Seek detailed product information through the company's chatbox and consult experts when necessary. Opt for cash on delivery to mitigate fraud risk. Never divulge personal or sensitive information during online transactions. Limit advance payments to established, secure marketplaces.Online payments should only occur on secure websites with trusted payment methods. Upon delivery, inspect and accept products, returning any defective items promptly. In cases of deception, file a complaint with the relevant authority. Avoid clicking on pop-ups or phishing links promising enticing offers in emails, and refrain from online shopping on public WiFi. Diligence, research, and awareness before online shopping minimize the risk of falling victim to scams. By collectively prioritizing vigilance, a secure and prosperous online marketplace can be established, curbing fraudulent activities and ensuring customer satisfaction.The writer is Director, Legal & Media Wing, RAB Forces Headquarters