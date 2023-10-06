

Stop ragging to create panic free education



I did a class survey and found that 90 percent of the students think that these incidents happen for revenge or for fun. That is, they cannot take revenge on their senior batch as they are ragging their juniors in the same way. Ragging is not stopped due to these reasons. In the past only boys were victims of ragging, but nowadays girls are victims of ragging. University ragging was once unthinkable. Now the news of ragging is often published in print and electronic media. Ragging is a sad and barbaric incident.



Our society is largely responsible for the non-stopping of ragging, because of the lack of social values. Social degradation is increasing day by day. For which boys and girls are getting involved in negative activities. We are abandoning our religious and moral teachings. People are following the western culture and leading the society to the extreme level of degradation. Besides, the culture of impunity is corrupting the society.

Apolitical student organization has existed in Bangladesh for many years. If the right leadership was elected in the student politics then this situation might not be seen today. Many feel that ragging is not being stopped due to there is no anti-ragging law in universities. There is no separate hostel or hall or separate accommodation for freshers - this is also responsible for ragging. Therefore, the university authorities or the Ministry of Education need to think about this. Recently many public universities have started classes for the new academic year. So now the outbreak of ragging can be strengthened again. So it is important for the authorities to be careful.

In Rajshahi University, on January 31, a first year student of Public Administration Department was victimized by some second year students of his department. Here he was slapped and abused for not recognizing his elder brothers. Besides, a complaint was raised against some senior students of the same department that a junior student was severely beaten and injured in Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur. Later, the teachers of his department talked to the accused and resolved the matter. Such an incident also happened at my workplace Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University. The fresh students were called in the middle of the night and subjected to brutal torture.



Even students are suffering from ragging and admitted to hospital - such a situation is happening. Besides, the way the news of ragging has been published in various media, anyone can understand how reckless the torturers were. For this reason, the government, journalists, teachers, parents and concern people of the society should be more vocal, so that the educational development of the country is accompanied by social development. Then these problems can be overcome.



When a new student enrolls in a public university, he is afraid of being a victim of ragging or not! To ensure that students can study without fear in a safe environment, the work of making policies against bullying and ragging in educational institutions should be passed quickly. Then it will be a breakthrough step. Politicians have to play a role in ensuring terror and ragging free campuses. University will be a place of free thinking. There is no alternative to stop these practices to bring back the normal environment of education in the university.



The government is developing the country. The world has started to recognize Bangladesh anew. At such a time, some people called students are disrupting the normal environment of the university. It is the moral responsibility of the university administration to ensure the learning environment. To remove the fear and panic from the minds of the students, more cultural or sports related programs should be organized in the university. All universities can take initiatives in this regard. It is expected that intellectuals, research and liberation war ideals should be practiced in educational institutions and apolitical politics should be stopped.



May the new generation come forward to do the student politics with good manner and contribute to the development of the country and society by doing constructive politics - this is the vow of this time. Let the correct politics be practiced in the university, not the politics of destroying the parents dream. Those who can brutally torture their classmates and even threaten to kill them are a disgrace to the name of students. University administration should quickly investigate these incidents and take strict action against the culprits.



The writer is Associate Professor, Department of Accounting and Information Systems, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Mymensingh



