

Things happened with me were intentional: Tamim



"What actually happened and what were came to the media are completely different," Tamim was seen to speak on a video message posted on his verified facebook page. "I never told to anybody that I can't play more than five matches".



"I don't know how this lie fitted to the media or who did it. I told them that I may have little pain and I have to go with it. Keep things in mind when selecting the team," he added.

Citing the physio report after the 2nd match against New Zealand, in which he played a 44-run knock, Tamim said, "The physio report explained the extent of pain after both the match and he is available for selection for the (October) 26th game.



But since our team will travel on October 27, we have a practice match on October 28 (actually October 29) and the second match on October 1 or 2; so, medical team thinks that if I take rest on October 26 and play the 2nd practice match, I'll get two weeks for rehab, which will complete a 10-week rehab session. So, I'll be in a much better position for the first game.



Nothing regarding was written in the report about the match numbers I will be able to play or I can't play at all for injury".



Tamim then clarified the actual scenario that happened with him. In this regard he said, "One of the top level Board official phoned me couple of days later and told me that you want to go to the World Cup and you have to play managing things.



I suggest you not to play the first match against Afghanistan. But the match will be held after 12-13 days and I'll be even better by this time, then why I'll not play? We have a plan that if you play, we'll send you to bat in the late-order".



"I was happy, played a good innings and all on a sudden such a proposal was not at all acceptable on my part," he continued. I have been batting at a specific position for the last 17 years, I never batted at three or four.



It seemed to me that I am being forcefully hindered. I then replied that if you have such things in mind, then please don't send me since I don't want to be involved with such ugliness".



"If the words presented to me in otherwise, I possibly could react in a different way or I could accept," he assured.

He wished the very best for the team departed for India and concluded with an emotional tone.



"Many things happened, you are watching. One thing can be treated as misunderstanding, two incidents can be accidents but seven or eight incidents with a single person in last three-four months are definitely intentional," he ended.



