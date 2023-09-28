Video
We must look forward, forgetting what happened in the past: Mahmud

Published : Thursday, 28 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon emphasized on keeping faith on the World Cup (WC) squad, forgetting what happened in the country over the last two days.

He indeed indicated the incident of Tamim Iqbal, who was left out of the World Cup squad due to injury concern.

His exclusion sparked some debate as the country's cricket fraternity sharply divided by two groups. One group favoured Tamim for his honesty of not hiding the injury while other group criticized him, saying that he disrupted the team's balance.

"It's high time to look forward as we are going to play the World Cup," Mahmud said while Bangladesh left the country for Guwahati to take part in the ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

"What happened, has happened. There is no point in being engrossed by it. We must focus on tomorrow rather thinking about the past."

The fans also dragged skipper Shakib Al Hasan into the matter as the relation between him and Tamim has not been cordial enough for long days.

However, the selection panel, led by Minhajul Abedin Nannu, made it clear that Tamim was not included, purely due to injury concern and he never told anyone that he would play five or six matches or something else.

The selectors said rather Tamim made it clear that the injury could be back anytime and so they didn't want to take risk with him.

Mahmud also said that during the BPL Players' draft, Tamim told me that he has pain and said if he plays, he should play by managing it. And he also said he would let the team management and board know about his condition," Mahmud said.

Mahmud, the former Bangladesh captain, requested everyone to keep faith on the team, forgetting the Tamim episode.

"Obviously Tamim is one of the finest cricketer of the country has ever produced. But, I request everyone to keep faith in this team. It is our World Cup team and formed with the blend of youth and experience," he said.

"We have a dream and we have to materialize it. I believe everybody will try their best to uplift the image of the country."

The Tigers will play two warm-up matches against Sri Lanka and England on September 29 and October 2, respectively, in Guwahati before their World Cup opener against Afghanistan on October 7.

According to Mahmud, these two warm-up matches will help the side get together well before the opening game.

"These two matches are important for us. It will help us to tune up well. We hope we'll play well in those two matches to give the boost for the World Cup opener."     �BSS



